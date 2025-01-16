"It is affecting his game now" - Roy Keane pinpoints reason behind Kyle Walker's decline at Manchester City 

Football pundit Roy Keane believes Manchester City defender Kyle Walker's off-field issues have led to his recent dip in form. Walker, who was instrumental in Manchester City’s rise over the past few years, is going through a tough period, and his struggles have coincided with the club’s difficulties this season.

Walker and his wife, Annie Kilner, have been living separately since January 2024. Kilner had taken to Instagram to announce the split, following which Walker accepted his mistake and issued a public apology later that month.

Roy Keane believes Walker's personal problems could have affected him mentally and emotionally, consequently leading to his decline in form. Keane said on Stick to Football podcast:

''A lot of players have off the pitch issues – not just Kyle Walker – and eventually it does catch up with your performance on the pitch and it takes its toll on you. It is affecting his [Walker’s] game now (and) I think it has taken its toll.'

''I have no problem with a player saying that he needs a change, but in the middle of the season when your team are struggling, I would just bide my time. I still think Manchester City will look at this as a business deal.''

''He’s got a good relationship with the manager. But I reckon he said he’s just done. At City, the demands of Pep Guardiola and playing at that level, I think he thinks that he can’t do it anymore at this level and just wants to get out."

He added:

''Mentally and physically, he just looks beaten – that’s just what I feel, I don’t know. Other players have been under huge pressure, whether it be Wayne Rooney or David Beckham, they get on with it and the best place for them to be is the football pitch.

''For other players, the pressure piles on them and then their performances are affected. I think Pep will look after him [Walker], but whether that’ll mean letting him go on the cheap, I don’t know."

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola recently revealed that Walker wanted to leave the club. Multiple reports have linked the Englishman with AC Milan.

Kyle Walker hits back at Manchester City fan account labelling him ''a disgrace''

Wantaway defender Kyle Walker responded to a Manchester City fan account that labelled him a disgrace. In the aftermath of City’s 2-2 draw with Brentford, a fan account with the username @City_Chief on X (formerly Twitter) claimed that the England defender refused to show up for matches. The post read:

''Kyle Walker’s behavior is completely unacceptable. As club captain, failing to show up for matches is a disgrace. If you want to leave, do it with respect—this is not the way. Your lack of commitment has been a major factor in this disappointing campaign.’’

Responding, Walker wrote:

''Failed to turn up? I can’t be at Brentford and training at the same time. You may need to check your sources 💙’’

