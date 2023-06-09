"It would be beautiful and it would be historic" - Manchester City star Rodri gives his take on potentially winning the treble

Manchester City midfielder Rodri recently expressed the importance of winning the treble this season.

The Cityzens retained the Premier League title this season, making it three in a row. They trailed Arsenal for 248 days in the table but eventually toppled them as the Gunners won just two of their final nine games. Pep Guardiola's side also won the FA Cup, beating Manchester United 2-1 in the final at Wembley on June 3.

They now have a big opportunity to complete the treble as they face Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League final. The summit showdown will take place at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul on Saturday, June 10.

Ahead of the game, Rodri reflected on the huge opportunity for Manchester City, highlighting how they have reached this position in an interview with Diario AS.

"It would be beautiful and it would be historic. In England, only United, our city rival, has been able to achieve it. It's not just winning a Champions League, a hat-trick is impressive. Let's go step by step. We still have this last title for which we have fought a lot. We arrived at the best time," Rodri said.

"This year we have changed some things in the way of playing. Important figures have come to the team and we have had to adjust. The level was there, but not so much the regularity of the results. We have managed to be very solid, both in defense and attack," he added.

Manchester City's rivals Manchester United are currently the only English club to have won the treble, doing so in the 1998-99 season.

Manchester City's journey to the 2022-23 Champions League final

Manchester City are unbeaten in the 2022-23 Champions League so far as they prepare for the summit clash against Inter Milan on Saturday.

Placed in a group with Borussia Dortmund, Sevilla, and Copenhagen, City finished at the top with 14 points. They only drew two games during the group stages - Copenhagen and Dortmund away.

Manchester City then faced RB Leipzig in the Round of 16. They drew the first leg away 1-1 but thrashed the German side 7-0 in the second leg at the Etihad. In the quarter-finals, the Cityzens beat Bayern Munich 3-0 in the first leg at home and drew 1-1 away in the second leg.

In the semi-finals, meanwhile, they once again drew 1-1 away from home, this time against Real Madrid. However, they hammered the 14-time Champions League winners 4-0 at home in the second leg to reach the final.

