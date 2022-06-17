“It benefits the documentary but doesn’t benefit him or the club” – Louis Saha slams Paul Pogba for comments made after leaving Manchester United

Former Manchester United forward Louis Saha has slammed Paul Pogba for his comments regarding his Old Trafford contract situation.

The 29-year-old will leave the Red Devils this summer on a free transfer following an unsuccessful return to the club six years ago for a then-world record fee.

According to TeamTalk, Pogba has slammed Manchester United in an upcoming Amazon Prime documentary, as the World Cup winner proclaimed:

"My thought process is to show Manchester [United] that they made a mistake in waiting to give me a contract, and to show other clubs that Manchester had made a mistake in not offering me a contract.”

Speaking to Sky Sports (as quoted by TeamTalk), Saha branded Pogba's comments as "unnecessary," as the retired striker stated:

“I think it’s not necessary, it doesn’t help his cause. All those quotes are unnecessary. When I look at all the legends they do their talking on the field. You’re doing a documentary, good for you, do it, if it provides the results you want, fine – I won’t judge that.

“But in terms of the respect for the team and [what the] player deserves, to provide results on the field, he hasn’t done that.

“I don’t think he will be happy with his era at Manchester United. It benefits the documentary but doesn’t benefit him or the club.”

Saha further added:

“When you have liberties to talk or you deserve more – yes, you deserve more if you actually had the performances where no one can criticise you. You have to perform and I don’t think he has. I like him, admire every piece of him. When you look at the results, it’s frustrating for the club and the player.”

Footage emerges of Mino Raiola offering Pogba advice on Manchester United future

Before Raiola sadly passed away in April, he was heavily involved in Pogba's movement and finances, with the French international looking set to rejoin Juventus this summer.

Raiola told Pogba in the documentary set to be released later this year (as quoted by The Metro):

"We must try to make you feel as good as when you are with the French national team. You’re different with them. You understand? You’re another Pogba with the Manchester United team. It’s not normal.

"With the France team, you’re the real Pogba, the Pogba of Juventus, the Pogba that everyone loves. With Manchester, there’s something blocking you."

