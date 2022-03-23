"It is a blessing in disguise" - Alejandro Moreno says Xavi will be privately hoping that Lionel Messi does not come back to Barcelona 

There are currently rumors making the rounds suggesting Lionel Messi will try to secure a return to Barcelona at the end of the season. Former MLS striker Alejandro Moreno believes new Barca boss Xavi Hernandez will be hoping such a move doesn't materialize.

Barcelona appear to have finally gotten over the loss of Lionel Messi, with the team performing brilliantly since the turn of the year. Alejandro Moreno believes the departure of the Argentine has ended up being a blessing in disguise for a number of players at Camp Nou.

GOAL @goal A section of PSG home supporters are booing Lionel Messi every time he touches the ball A section of PSG home supporters are booing Lionel Messi every time he touches the ball 😦 https://t.co/icRKSgGOwN

He said on ESPN:

"It is a blessing in disguise because he has allowed the growth and development of some of the players that we're now seeing. The product that we're now seeing from Barcelona and the changes that they've made, the growth that we have seen from Xavi's team."

When asked about the possibility of Messi returning to Barca, Xavi recently stated that the Argentine is always welcome at Camp Nou. Alejandro Moreno, however, believes that was a standard answer from the tactician, insisting that the gaffer will be praying privately that Leo doesn't come back.

He continued:

"I have to tell you if you're Xavi, publicly if someone were to ask you about a possible return of Lionel Messi, he would say, ' Leo will always be welcome at Barcelona', that will be the standard answer."

GOAL @goal Of course Xavi would welcome Lionel Messi back to Barcelona 🤗 Of course Xavi would welcome Lionel Messi back to Barcelona 🤗 https://t.co/HTstQrHcoc

"But when he goes home and he's laying in his bed, he's going to be thinking please Lord please don't allow this to happen because he has built something now that he can get excited about and it is a product that has been built coming from his mind," he added.

The Argentine has endured a difficult spell with PSG so far.

How has Lionel Messi fared since leaving Barcelona?

The Argentine signed a two-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain after parting ways with the Catalan giants last summer. However, he's endured a difficult start to life at the Parc des Princes, struggling to adapt to French football.

So far, he's bagged a paltry seven goals and 11 assists for the Parisians in 26 appearances across all competitions this season. It remains to be seen if he'll seal a return to Barca anytime soon.

Edited by Parimal