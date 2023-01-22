"It was their choice, absolutely" - Pep Guardiola has no regrets in letting two Manchester City players join Arsenal

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said that he doesn't regret Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko joining Arsenal last summer.

The Cityzens offloaded the duo for a combined transfer fee of £75 million. While that would have been a welcome influx of cash into their coffers, it has also strengthened Arsenal's bid for the league title.

They currently lead second-placed City in the Premier League table by five points after 18 games with a game in hand. Both teams will play later today (22 January).

Arsenal's home game against Manchester United kicks off almost immediately after Manchester City conclude their clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Etihad.

Arsenal @Arsenal



London Colney A Saturday smile from the bossLondon Colney A Saturday smile from the boss 😄📍London Colney https://t.co/8e9MOi24hp

Speaking ahead of his side's clash against Wolves, Guardiola was asked if he regretted letting Jesus and Zinchencko make the switch to north London. He replied (h/t Mirror):

"No I don’t regret it. I always say if you want to stay or you want to leave, then OK. I wish the best for Gabriel and Oleks, both are fantastic people.

"They helped us a lot, but it is not about that. It was their choice, absolutely. I never forced one player to leave, it is them, the club, decisions."

Despite seeing Sergio Aguero join Barcelona in the summer of 2021, Jesus was handed just 21 league starts in the season that followed. At Arsenal, he has played in all of their first 14 league games, scoring five times and laying out six assists.

He is currently sidelined with a knee injury he picked up at the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Brazil. Zinchenko, meanwhile, has been reduced to 11 league appearances this campaign due to injury problems.

The pair won four league titles each during their time at the Etihad. Arteta, who was formerly Guardiola's right-hand man at City, will hope they can put that title-winning experience to good use this season.

Arsenal are yet to play Manchester City in the Premier League

Manchester City fans will be optimistic about their team's chances of catching up to Arsenal at the top of the table.

They are yet to play against the Cityzens in the league this term and have a terrible head-to-head record against them in recent times. The north London outfit have lost 12 of their past 13 meetings with City across competitions.

The two teams will first meet on 27 January in the FA Cup fourth round at the Etihad. Arsenal will then play hosts on 15 February in the Premier League before traveling to the M11 on 26 April.

Manchester City have won the league four times in the past five seasons, while the Gunners' last triumph came in the 2003-04 campaign.

Paul Merson has predicted the result of Liverpool vs Chelsea and Arsenal vs Man Utd! Click here

Poll : 0 votes