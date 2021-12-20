“It is a difficult process” – Mino Raiola provides update on his client’s future amidst Barcelona links

Mino Raiola has provided an update on Ajax star Noussair Mazraoui's future amid reports linking the player with a move to Barcelona.

The Morocco international has since established himself as a regular for Ajax. Noussair Mazraoui has made 21 appearances across all competitions for Erik ten Hag's team this term while contributing to seven goals in the process.

Mazraoui, though, could soon be on his way out of the Eredivisie club. He is entering the final six months of his contract with Ajax, who are yet to strike a deal with him.

As the 24-year-old edges towards the end of his contract, there have been suggestions that Barcelona are interested in signing him in the winter transfer window. Apart from the Catalans, Arsenal and Leeds United have also been credited with an interest in him.

However, Noussair Mazraoui's agent Mino Raiola has ruled out a transfer for him in January despite links with Barcelona, Arsenal and Leeds. He told Dutch broadcaster NOS [via Voetbal Primeur]:

"I don't think he will leave during the winter break. It is a difficult process but nothing is excluded. There are differences of opinion about the financial status of the player."

It remains to be seen if Ajax can convince Noussair Mazraoui to change his mind and commit his future to the club. Meanwhile, the likes of Barcelona, Arsenal and Leeds could be paying close attention to the right-back's situation in Amsterdam.

Mazraoui joined Ajax from Alphense Boys in 2006. The defender then rose through the ranks at the Amsterdam outfit's academy before making his senior debut in 2018.

Do Barcelona need Noussair Mazraoui?

Noussair Mazraoui is not the first Ajax right-back to be linked with a move to Barcelona. The Catalans identified Sergino Dest as a target following his exploits with the Dutch side and brought him to Camp Nou last year under Ronald Koeman's management.

Barça Buzz @Barca_Buzz



• Dest is not an essential player for Xavi and, in addition, he also has a good market due to his young age.

🇺🇸



Via (🟢): 🔄 (DEST): Sergiño Dest is on the market. Offers will be heard for him.• Dest is not an essential player for Xavi and, in addition, he also has a good market due to his young age. #FCB 🇺🇸Via (🟢): @gbsans [md] 🔄 (DEST): Sergiño Dest is on the market. Offers will be heard for him.• Dest is not an essential player for Xavi and, in addition, he also has a good market due to his young age.#FCB 🇺🇸Via (🟢): @gbsans [md] https://t.co/sephd5PGOU

The move, though, has not gone according to plan for both the club and the player. Sergino Dest reportedly does not have a place in Xavi's vision for Barcelona and has been made available for a transfer.

Also Read Article Continues below

AS Monaco and AS Roma have been credited with an interest in the United States international. Should Barcelona be able to move Sergio Dest, they could step up their interest in Ajax full-back Noussair Mazraoui.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar