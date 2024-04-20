“It was a very emotional time” - Carlo Ancelotti on whether he cried when Casemiro left Real Madrid for Manchester United

Carlo Ancelotti has admitted he was emotional when Casemiro bid farewell to Real Madrid and joined Manchester United.

Casemiro explained this week how he nearly made a U-turn over his decision to leave the Santiago Bernabeu. The Brazilian superstar claimed to have encountered a tearful Ancelotti when the Italian learned of his departure.

The 32-year-old said that this was a moment where he pondered whether he'd made the right decision:

"Carlo told me he didn't want me to leave and he loved me very much. And in that moment I doubted [the move] and realized how many people loved me there."

Manchester United paid Real Madrid €70.6 million for Casemiro who became a hero during his time at the Bernabeu. The Brazil international made 336 appearances, winning 18 major trophies including five UEFA Champions League winners' medals.

Ancelotti was asked about the Red Devils midfielder's comments and whether he indeed cried. The Madrid boss alluded to his and Marcelo's exits (via Madrid Zone):

"Casemiro said I cried when he left? Casemiro is a Real Madrid legend, he left, Marcelo left, it was a very emotional time for us."

Casemiro has endured a topsy-turvy spell at Old Trafford since leaving Madrid. He was a standout performer for Erik ten Hag's side last season but has faltered with inconsistent form and injury issues this term.

Manchester United reportedly want to sign Casemiro's former Real Madrid teammate Vinicius Junior

Vinicius is being linked with the Red Devils.

Manchester United have done business with Real Madrid over recent years, signing Casemiro and Raphael Varane. They could be plotting another transfer and this one would break their transfer record.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes.net, the Red Devils are trying to sign Vinicius Junior. The Premier League giants 'dream' of acquiring the Brazilian superstar this summer.

Vinicius, 23, has shone throughout his time at the Bernabeu and is enjoying a prolific 2023-24 campaign. He's registered 18 goals and 10 assists in 31 games across competitions.

Manchester United would be willing to break their transfer record to sign Vinicius. A deal for the Selecao star could be upwards of £170 million (€197.1 million).

Vinicius has three years left on his contract and recent reports suggest the La Liga giants want to seal an extension. There has been no sign of any issues for the Brazilian regarding Real Madrid but he has been enduring racism in Spanish football.

The Red Devils' new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is prepared to make significant moves in the summer transfer window. That includes high-profile departures and Vinicius might not reunite with Casemiro.

The veteran midfielder's future is uncertain and they reportedly hope Saudi Pro League clubs splash the cash on the Brazilian. He has two years left on his contract at Old Trafford.