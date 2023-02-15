"It doesn't end here" - Sergio Ramos issues rallying cry to PSG teammates after 1-0 UCL loss to Bayern Munich

Sergio Ramos has sent a message to Bayern Munich after Paris Saint-Germain's [PSG] loss at home. The Spaniard is ready to fight for his side in the second leg until the very end.

PSG lost 1-0 at home to Bayern Munich on Tuesday, with Kingsley Coman scoring the lone goal in the second half. The Frenchman moved from the Ligue 1 side in 2014 to Juventus before moving to the German side.

Taking to Instagram, Ramos sent a message to Bayern Munich and assured Paris Saint-Germain fans that the players were ready to fight until the end of the second half. He posted:

"It doesn't end here... we're still in the fight and we'll give our all in the second leg."

PSG star Sergio Ramos on facing Bayern Munich

Sergio Ramos was confident of facing Bayern Munich and recollected his goal against them in the 2014 UEFA Champions League edition while talking to UEFA.com. He played for Real Madrid and then scored in the semi-final win over the German side.

Paris Saint-Germain @PSG_inside Le Paris Saint-Germain s'incline d'un but dans ce huitième de finale aller.



Ramos said:

"When I think about Bayern, I think about the day I scored against them [in 2014]. Of course, we know they're one of the best teams we could come up against, a huge challenge. But getting past them would be a very positive message to send out to the world. To win the Champions League, you have to win against the best and Bayern are among those year every year. Football doesn't always work out. The best teams don't always win. But what I can say is that I'm where I want to be and at a club with so much hunger to win the Champions League. And I want to make the most of what remains of my playing career."

Speaking about his new manager, Christopher Galter, Ramos added:

"What stands out is how natural and humble he was when he came to the team. He's a coach who never lies, who says it to your face and that, for me, is very important. He's also a good coach: he has won with teams before PSG, and has gained experience that he's transferring to the squad."

PSG will have to wait for three weeks before they get to face Bayern Munich again. The second leg takes place on March 8 at the Allianz Arena.

