“It is great for an England squad that you have got him" - Pundit praises Liverpool star as he returns to national team after long absence

Liverpool star Joe Gomez is set to return to the national team of England for the first time since 2020. He is part of the preliminary squad for the upcoming friendly games with Brazil and Belgium.

Gomez's call-up comes as a result of his decent performances with the Reds this season. Pundit Michael Dawson believes Joe Gomez's return is great news for the England squad.

"It is great for an England squad that you have got him. He is quick, he has got a distribution, he has got more games this season than he has ever played before for Liverpool. This has been down to the injury crisis that Liverpool have had in the full-back area. I think you would take him as a squad player," Dawson said during an appearance on SKY Sports on Saturday, via HITC.

The 26-year-old defender has made 11 appearances with the England national team since his international debut in 2017. The last time he played for England was in a friendly game against Wales on October 8, 2020.

Gomez, who moved to the club back in from Charlton Athletic in 2015, has made 213 appearances for the Merseysiders. He has played 40 games across all competitions this season.

The Reds are on top of the English Premier League standings with 64 points, tied with Arsenal but behind on goal difference. They are also frontrunners to win the UEFA Europa League and they will face Atalanta in the quarter-finals.

Liverpool star defender Virgil van Dijk says Joe Gomez will play for England in Euro 2024

Liverpool star defender Virgil van Dijk is confident about Joe Gomez being part of the England squad that will travel to Germany for Euro 2024 in June.

Van Dijk had high praise for his teammate and expects him to play even better heading into the 2023-24 season finale.

"I am very happy for him. Me and Ibrahima Konate have been saying for quaite a while he definitely shouldn't book any holidays in the international period, as he will definitely be in it," van Dijk said, via This is Anfield.

"He has been outstanding the whole season and I am delighted. Let him get his chance and he will show he should stay in the squad."

Joe Gomez is expected to be part of the starting lineup for Sunday's (March 17) FA Cup quarter-final against rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford.