“It is why I’m so excited by this opportunity” - Enzo Maresca sends message after ‘dream’ Chelsea move, vows to make fans proud

Italian tactician Enzo Maresca has stated that he will be looking to make Chelsea fans proud after his appointment as the club's new head coach. Maresca will officially begin his new role on July 1 on a five-year contract, with a club option to extend it for a further year.

Maresca will be replacing former Blues coach Mauricio Pochettino, whose contract was terminated at the end of the 2023-24 season via mutual agreement. The Italian tactician managed Leicester City in the recently concluded season, leading the Foxes to the EFL Championship title and back to the Premier League.

After being named the new manager of the Blues, Enzo Maresca expressed his excitement for his new venture and said (via the club's official website):

"To join Chelsea, one of the biggest clubs in the world, is a dream for any coach. It is why I am so excited by this opportunity."

Maresca added:

"I look forward to working with a very talented group of players and staff to develop a team that continues the club’s tradition of success and makes our fans proud."

Chelsea finished sixth in the Premier League and suffered heartbreaking defeats in the final of the League Cup against Liverpool and the semifinals of the FA Cup against Manchester City.

Chelsea management on new club manager Enzo Maresca

With Enzo Maresca being named the new head coach, Chelsea’s co-sporting directors, Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley, mentioned that they have been impressed with the Italian manager's ambition and work ethic. They said:

"We are delighted to welcome Enzo to Chelsea. He has proven himself to be an excellent coach capable of delivering impressive results with an exciting and identifiable style. Enzo has deeply impressed us in our discussions leading up to his appointment. His ambitions and work ethic align with those of the club. We thoroughly look forward to working with him."

The Blues' ownership group also welcomed the former midfielder to the club and said:

"We are thrilled to welcome Enzo into the Chelsea family. We look forward to supporting him and the rest of the sporting team in fulfilling their potential and our expectations over the years to come. He is a highly gifted coach and leader that we are confident can help fulfill our vision and competitive goals for the Club."

During his tenure at Manchester City EDS (Elite Development Squad), Enzo Maresca led the squad to win the 2020–21 Premier League 2 title. He was named EFL Championship Manager of the Month four times during his time at Leicester City, thrice in 2023 and once in 2024.