“It is a lack of respect” – TV presenters hit out at Georgina Rodriguez for not treating Cristiano Ronaldo’s mom well enough during birthday party

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez has been criticized on the Portuguese TV program Noite das Estrelas after she appeared to disrespect the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's mother, Dolores Aveiro.

The incident took place on June 17 when Cristiano Ronaldo Jr celebrated his 13th birthday in Madrid with his family, including Georgina Rodriguez. Cristiano Ronaldo missed the occasion due to national team duties in Iceland.

His mother, Dolores Aveiro, made the trip from Portugal alongside her partner Jose Andrade. The pair decided not to stay in the house with the rest of their family, instead opting for La Finca - a 5-star hotel in Madrid.

Georgina Rodriguez shared several photos of Cristiano Jr's birthday party. However, she opted to not include her mother-in-law in any of them. Dolores Aveiro then shared a video of the party on her Instagram account on June 22.

Several commentators on Noite das Estrelas, a talk show on the network CMTV, criticized Georgina Rodriguez for sitting while letting Dolores stand. The program's commentator Maya said (via Televisao):

“What strikes me the most is that while Georgina is sitting with the children, Dolores Aveiro remains standing, far away, it doesn't look pretty to me, this."

Daniel Nascimento, another commentator, chimed in:

“What I'm saying is that it's not Georgina who has to get up… It was those boys who had to get up."

However, Maya replied:

“If Georgina was a diligent daughter-in-law, Dolores would be in her rightful place! (...) It is a lack of respect!"

Journalist hints Georgina Rodriguez prevented Dolores Aveiro from spending too much time with Cristiano Ronaldo Jr

Leo Caeiro, a journalist from the Portuguese network CMTV, has claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo's mother Dolores Aveiro was unable to spend much time with Cristiano Jr on his 13th birthday. This was due to Georgina Rodriguez's decision of inviting a lot of her friends.

Caeiro stated (via OK Diario):

"She barely saw her grandson. They were able to share moments on his birthday. Dolores was with all her grandchildren, but I must be honest: there is not a pretty relationship between them."

An unnamed source told OK Diario:

"Dolores is in Madrid, but not at Georgina's house. Lately, whenever she goes to see her son, she stays in a hotel. It saddens me a lot that there is not (from Gio) a gesture of affection. Whenever Dolores travels to see them, Georgina fills the house with her friends. It seems that she does not want to be with her."

The party was held at Cristiano Ronaldo's Madrid residence, as it is currently the offseason. The Portugese superstar has been residing in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia since joining Al-Nassr earlier this year. He lives there with Georgina Rodriguez and their children, including Cristiano Jr (13), twins Mateo (6) and Eva Maria (6), Alana Martina (5), and Bella (1).

