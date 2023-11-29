"It could make all the difference" - Robbie Savage names 3 players Arsenal should target in January

Premier League icon Robbie Savage has named three players Arsenal should target in the January transfer window. The Manchester United icon has advised the Gunners to consider signing one of Dusan Vlahovic, Victor Osimhen, or Ivan Toney to win the league this season.

It's an open secret that Arsenal are looking to add a proven striker to their ranks when the transfer window reopens in January. In the last couple of weeks, the Gunners have been linked with a move for Brentford star Toney.

Savage reckons the striker would be an ideal signing for Mikel Arteta's side, as he's a proven player in the Premier League. The Englishman, though, believes that the Gunners wouldn't be doing badly by signing Juventus star Dusan Vlahovic or Napoli's Victor Osimhen.

“From the Premier League, you’re looking at (Ivan) Toney from Brentford, and beyond that, (Dusan) Vlahovic of Juventus and (Victor) Osimhen from Napoli,” the Premier League icon told TEAMtalk.

“Arsenal need to be looking at the three of them and saying, ‘Do you know what? If we add one of those to our team, they can add another 20 goals-plus to our side over a season’. It could make all the difference.

"Those three, I think, can do that (for Arsenal). Toney’s proven he can do that for Brentford and is a low-risk signing for me, as he can already do it in the Premier League.

“Vlahovic and Osimhen, they’re two other proven options — what a player Osimhen is, by the way! — and if I were at Arsenal in charge of their transfers, those are the three names I’d be giving to the board,” he added.

Arsenal move to Premier League summit with Brentford win

The Gunners secured a hard-fought 1-0 win over Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday (November 25), courtesy of Kai Harvertz's 89th-minute winner. Elsewhere, Manchester City and Liverpool drew 1-1 at the Etihad.

Following the results, Arteta's men have usurped the Cityzens to claim the top spot in the points table. The Gunners lead the standings with 30 points after 13 games, a point ahead of City. Liverpool follow in third spot, a point behind, while Aston complete the top four, behind the Reds on goal difference.

Up next, the Gunners take on RC Lens at the Emirates in the Champions League on Wednesday. Arteta's men lost the reverse fixture 2-1 in France last month.