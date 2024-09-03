“It has to be this one” - Raphinha sets big Champions League objective for Barcelona after impressive start to La Liga campaign

Barcelona forward Raphinha made confident claims about the club's objective in the UEFA Champions League after a sensational start to the Blaugrana's La Liga campaign. The Catalan giants have won all four of their league games this season, including a massive 7-0 victory over Real Valladolid on Saturday (August 31).

Raphinha has been in great form under Hansi Flick's guidance. The forward scored a hattrick against Real Valladolid last week and set up Ferran Torres' goal in the club's 7-0 win.

Speaking to RAC1, the Brazilian made it clear that he intends to continue his form in the UEFA Champions League. The forward said:

"The minimum objective is to win. Of course. It has to be this one [UEFA Champions League]. Playing for Barca makes the main objective to win all the titles: the League, the Champions League, the Cup, the Super Cup... If you are in a club like this and you don't set yourself that objective, you are in the wrong place."

Raphinha was one of Barcelona's shining stars in their UEFA Champions League campaign last season. La Blaugrana bowed out of the tournament after an aggregate 6-4 loss to Paris St-Germain (PSG) in the quarter-final. However, the Brazilian recorded three goals over the two quarter-final legs.

Barcelona star Raphinha left surprised by Real Madrid's disappointing start to La Liga campaign

FC Barcelona v Real Madrid CF: Semi Final Second Leg - Copa Del Rey - Source: Getty

In his interview with RAC1, Barcelona forward Raphinha seemed to take a subtle dig at rivals Real Madrid after their underwhelming start in La Liga. The Brazilian revealed that he was surprised by Los Blancos' start, and said:

“Real Madrid? I’m surprised that they didn’t manage to do what, on paper, they should’ve done. But football is not theory, football is played on the pitch & that’s where it shows if you’re prepared and in good form.”

Los Blancos signed Kylian Mbappe as a free agent this summer alongside Brazilian wonderkid Endrick. Yet, they have registered two draws and two wins in their first four league games.

Last season, Real Madrid had an incredibly successful run, winning the UEFA Champions League, La Liga and Supercopa de Espana. They also won the UEFA Super Cup after defeating Atalanta this season, with their star signing Kylian Mbappe scoring his first goal for the club.

However, it took Mbappe four La Liga games to score his first league goal for Real Madrid. The Frenchman scored a brace against Real Betis on Sunday (September 1). Los Blancos are currently four points behind Barcelona in La Liga table.

