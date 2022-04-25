"It is not in my plans" - 27-year-old says he doesn't want to leave PSG amid contract extension talks

Brazilian defender Marquinhos has said that he doesn't intend to leave Ligue 1 giants PSG despite rumours linking him with a move to Chelsea and Manchester United. The 27-year-old is believed to have begun negotiations with the Ligue 1 giants, with his current deal set to expire in the summer of 2024.

Marquinhos joined the Parisians from AS Roma in a deal worth €31.4 million in the summer of 2013. He has made over 350 appearances for the club, winning seven Ligue 1, six Coupe de France and six Coupe de La Ligue titles. He's seen as one of the leaders in the dressing room as well as on the pitch.

The Parisians' disappointing exit from the UEFA Champions League and the Coupe de France led many to believe he could seek a move away from the club. Marquinhos, though, has allayed those concerns, expressing his desire to end his career in Paris.

"Today, I do not plan to leave Paris Saint-Germain; it is not in my plans. If it's possible to spend my entire career here, that's fine with me! I'm happy in Paris," said Marquinhos as per Fichajes.net.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #PSG



“If it's possible to spend my whole career here, that's fine with me! I’m happy in Paris”.



Work in progress to extend Marquinhos’ contract. Marquinhos confirms to Canal Plus he’s set to stay: “Today I'm not thinking of leaving Paris Saint-Germain, it’s not in my plans”.“If it's possible to spend my whole career here, that's fine with me! I’m happy in Paris”.Work in progress to extend Marquinhos’ contract. Marquinhos confirms to Canal Plus he’s set to stay: “Today I'm not thinking of leaving Paris Saint-Germain, it’s not in my plans”. 🇧🇷 #PSG“If it's possible to spend my whole career here, that's fine with me! I’m happy in Paris”.Work in progress to extend Marquinhos’ contract. https://t.co/IVw4GAo1tB

Despite romping to their eighth league title in ten years, the Parisians are expected to undergo a rebuild this summer, including the arrival of a new manager and a sports director.

They are also prioritising the contract extensions of Marquinhos and star striker Kylian Mbappe, who is out of contract this summer. Both are key players at the club.

PSG must sign world-class defender to partner Marquinhos in defence next season

Leicester City vs West Ham United - Premier League

PSG parted ways with Thiago Silva at the end of last season and signed former Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos on a free transfer.

Ramos is widely considered one of the best defenders of his generation. He made over 650 appearances for Madrid, scoring 101 goals and winning five La Liga and four UEFA Champions League titles.

He was expected to form a formidable partnership with Marquinhos. However, the Spaniard has been plagued by injuries this season, making just ten appearances across competitions. According to Marca, PSG have grown frustrated with the 36-year-old's injury woes and could part ways with him this summer.

In that event, the Parisians will need to sign a world-class defender to partner Marquinhos in the centre of defence. They are interested in signing West Ham star Issa Diop, as per Caughtoffside.

West Ham Network @westhamnetwork Another huge performance from this man today!



How we feeling about Issa Diop? Another huge performance from this man today! How we feeling about Issa Diop? https://t.co/3vrNID6NAD

The 25-year-old has played a key role in West Ham's run to the UEFA Europa League semifinals.

Edited by Bhargav