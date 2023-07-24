“It is not all my potential. It is only 20 per cent” – Chelsea star suggests there is more to come from him next season

Mykhaylo Mudryk has stated that he has realised only 20% of his potential at Chelsea.

The Ukraine international was signed from Shakhtar Donetsk in January for a fee of £88.5 million. However, he failed to score in the 17 games he played for the Blues that season.

Mudryk scored with a sublime 65th-minute volley in the west London giants' 4-3 pre-season friendly win against Brighton & Hove Albion on 23 July in the USA. He believes there is more to come from him under the tutelage of Mauricio Pochettino.

The 22-year-old told reporters, via the Evening Standard:

"It is not all my potential. It is only 20 per cent. I feel happy for all the work I put in to get this goal. I really enjoyed that one. When I took my shot, I didn’t think about anything [else]. I practised this stuff in training a lot — this came from training."

Mudryk will be looking to make the left flank his own next season. His competition has reduced after the exit of Christian Pulisic, who has joined AC Milan on a permanent basis.

Mudryk will hope to garner some more pre-season minutes when the Blues travel to Atlanta to face Newcastle United on 27 July.

Mudryk hails Nicolas Jackson's impact in Chelsea's 4-3 win against Brighton

Nicolas Jackson is among several new faces to have arrived at Chelsea this summer.

The Senegal international was signed from Villarreal this summer for £31.8 million. His role in Mauricio Pochettino's plans will become clearer once the transfer window ends.

As of now, Jackson is the only out-and-out striker alongside Armando Broja at the Argentine manager's disposal. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has left for Olympique de Marseille while Romelu Lukaku is heavily linked with an exit.

Jackson put on the Chelsea shirt for the first time in a 5-0 friendly win against Wrexham on 20 July, where he provided an assist. But the game against Brighton & Hove Albion was the first time he played alongside Mykhaylo Mudryk.

After the game, the Ukrainian winger hailed Jackson's impact and said:

"Just imagine, this was our first game together. Just imagine [what we can do]."

Jackson (22) came on in the 63rd minute against the Seagulls and assisted Mudryk's goal to make it 2-1. The Senegalese striker then went on to assist another goal and got on the scoresheet himself, helping his team secure a 4-3 win.