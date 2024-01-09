“It probably means he’ll be gone” - Roy Keane explains why he feels Manchester United will sack Ten Hag in the next few months despite FA Cup win

Manchester United legend Roy Keane was unimpressed by their display in the 2-0 FA Cup win against Wigan Athletic on Monday (January 8). Despite the Red Devils progressing to the fourth round of the competition, Keane believes Erik ten Hag will be gone in the next few months.

Manchester United opened the scoring through Diogo Dalot (22'), after which Bruno Fernandes confirmed the win from the spot (74'). However, the Premier League outfit created numerous chances which they failed to put away.

In all, Ten Hag's team registered 33 shots, from which 14 found the target. Striker Rasmus Hojlund was unable to find the net yet again, having managed just one goal in 15 league appearances.

When asked if he could see signs of progression under the Dutch coach, Keane told ITV (via Mirror):

“No, not really. I think that’s the problem with United, you know what you’re going to get when you turn up. The manager there mentions the ‘project’ – it probably means he’ll be gone in the next few months. This dreaded word ‘project’. No, I didn’t see it tonight with United and I’ve not seen it for the last few months."

He added:

"But, again, they’re in the next round and it’s an easy draw the next time round, but you need a better level of performance. And the chances they made tonight, you always expect more."

Manchester United were knocked out of the Champions League after finishing last in their group and are currently eighth in the English top flight.

For their fourth-round FA Cup tie, they will face either League Two side Newport County or the National League's Eastleigh.

Erik ten Hag reacts to Manchester United's FA Cup win against Wigan Athletic

Erik ten Hag (via Getty Images)

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag believes that a victory is all that matters at the end of an FA Cup clash. Speaking after the Wigan Athletic game, the former Ajax boss said (via Mirror):

"The FA Cup is all about winning, it is knockout. You want to finish the job. That is what I said in the dressing room 'job done'."

The FA Cup is now the only piece of silverware within the club's reach this season. They lost 3-0 to Newcastle United in the Round of 16 of the Carabao Cup in November.

As for the Premier League, Manchester United are nine points adrift of fourth-placed Arsenal and 14 behind leaders Liverpool. Up next for the Red Devils is a home fixture against Tottenham Hotspur in the league on Sunday (January 14).