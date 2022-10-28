"It really depends" - Graham Potter's stance on Christian Pulisic's future at Chelsea revealed

Chelsea manager Graham Potter's stance over speculation linking Christian Pulisic with a move away from Stamford Bridge has been revealed, as per GIVEMESPORT.

Pulisic's future at Chelsea is uncertain as he has become a bit-part player under Potter.

He has made 13 appearances across competitions, scoring one goal and providing two assists this season.

The American attacker has started just three of those appearances, and his situation at Stamford Bridge is one of interest.

Pulisic is reportedly becoming unhappy with his current role at the club, and Newcastle United have been noted as a potential suitor.

Journalist Dean Jones told the aforementioned publication that he believes the decision over the player's future will be dictated by how the situation evolves in the coming months:

"I think it really depends on how Pulisic's next couple of months pan out, both with Chelsea and at the World Cup, to be honest."

Jones noted that Potter wants the forward to become a success at the club:

"We've seen a good performance from him recently under Graham Potter, and I'm told that Graham Potter would love this to work out and for him to be able to turn around his fortunes at Chelsea. But ultimately, Pulisic can't wait around that long for that to happen."

Pulisic joined the Blues from Borussia Dortmund in 2020 for £57.6 million and was earmarked as the potential successor to club-legend Eden Hazard.

The Belgian had departed for Real Madrid in a £103.5 million deal that same summer and had left a glaring hole in the west London outfit's attack.

Pulisic is yet to truly live up to the hype as he has made 128 appearances during his time at Stamford Bridge, scoring 26 goals and providing 21 assists.

That is way off the feats Hazard accomplished during his time with the club as he managed 110 goals and 92 assists in 352 appearances.

Pulisic has two years left on his contract but faces an uncertain future.

Chelsea tipped to sign Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin

Saint-Maximin is seemingly on the Blues' radar

Chelsea reportedly made enquiries about Newcastle's Saint-Maximin in the summer and with good reason.

The French winger has been impressive since arriving at St James' Park from OGC Nice in 2019 for £16.2 million.

He has made five appearances across competitions this season, scoring one goal and managing an assist.

The Frenchman's speed and quick feet have been a nightmare for Premier League defenders.

Former Premier League forward Noel Whelan believes the Blues should move for the attacker.

He told Football Insider:

“If you’re looking at players in the Premier League who can create something out of nothing, he’s one of them. He’s got pace, he’s got strength, he’s got good delivery from the wide areas. He’s a signing that I think the Chelsea fans would love."

Saint-Maximin has four years left on his contract with the Magpies and is valued at £36 million by Transfermarkt.

