“It remains confidential” – Christophe Galtier remains coy over Lionel Messi’s PSG future with new claim

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Christophe Galtier has remained tight-lipped about Lionel Messi’s future at the club, claiming that the matter is between the player and club.

Messi has entered the last three months of his contract at PSG and is set to become a free agent in June. According to multiple sources, Les Parisiens want to keep the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner at the club beyond June, but he's yet to green-light the renewal.

Meanwhile, Messi’s former club Barcelona have stoked exit reports, acknowledging that they have been in contact with the Argentine’s camp over his possible return to the Camp Nou in the summer.

At a press conference on Friday (March 31), PSG boss Galtier was asked to comment on Messi’s future. Without letting anything slip, he said (via PSG Report):

“Regarding the future of Leo Messi, there is his position, the position of the club. This is discussed between the two parties. On what Messi will decide but also the club, it remains confidential. We are working on what will happen next season, with Luis Campos & the management. There is each other's position on what we want to improve to be more competitive.”

Messi has churned out impressive numbers for the Ligue 1 outfit since joining them in August 2021. The 35-year-old has featured in 66 games across competitions, scoring 29 times and providing 32 assists.

Barcelona manager Xavi gives his opinion about Lionel Messi’s potential Camp Nou return

Barcelona boss Xavi has expressed his desire to see Lionel Messi back at the Camp Nou, adding that he regularly chats with the PSG superstar.

Xavi and Messi spent over a decade together at the Camp Nou, playing 399 games with each other. The former Barcelona maestros combined for 42 goals and won four Champions League and seven La Liga titles. If things fall into place, Xavi could get the chance to coach his former teammate next season.

On Messi’s potential return to Barca, Xavi said (via Fabrizio Romano):

“It’s not the time to talk about Messi’s return. I talk a lot with him. It's a topic that we are dealing with. Hopefully we can see him at Barcelona again. It's the club of his life”.

Before leaving in the summer of 2021, Lionel Messi played 778 games for the Blaugrana, scoring 672 times and claiming 303 assists, emerging as the club’s record scorer and record assist provider.

Paul Merson predicts Man City vs Liverpool and other Premier League GW 29 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes