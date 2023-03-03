“It’s already being discussed within both clubs" - Former Premier League star claims Chelsea player's move to Liverpool is 'very much on'

Former Premier League attacker Stan Collymore has provided a positive update on Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount's potential move to Liverpool.

Earlier this week, The Mirror reported that the Merseyside giants are leading the race for the signature of the England international.

According to reports, Mount's contract talks with Chelsea are not progressing well as the midfielder is looking for a bumper pay rise. The midfielder's contract expires in the summer of 2024.

Collymore, who formerly played for the Merseyside giants, has claimed that the Reds' move for Mount is very much on.

The former England striker has also claimed that Mount's future depends on Chelsea as they are also considering a major overhaul in the summer.

Collymore wrote in his CaughtOffside column:

“I’ve been told by two very reliable people, one of which being a person who knows Mason Mount personally, that his rumoured move to Liverpool this summer is very much on!"

He added:

“It’s already being discussed within both clubs. There is a lot still to decide though, particularly at Chelsea. There will be a lot of outgoings and probably some more incomings so a lot will depend on what the club decides to do but the fact they’re already talking about the possibility of letting Mount go says a lot."

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch NEW: Liverpool are increasingly confident of stealing Mason Mount away from Chelsea. NEW: Liverpool are increasingly confident of stealing Mason Mount away from Chelsea. #lfc [talksport] 🚨 NEW: Liverpool are increasingly confident of stealing Mason Mount away from Chelsea. #lfc [talksport] https://t.co/PyPbLSdtOZ

Collymore has also claimed that Mount would be a solid addition to Jurgen Klopp's side thanks to his work rate and creativity. He added:

“As for the type of player Mount is, I think he’d fit in really well at Liverpool. He’s a high-energy, high-work-rate midfielder that can play anywhere on the left side of a central three."

He added:

“He’s also an England international with plenty of experience winning silverware, including the Champions League. He has a really good relationship with both Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham too, which I know is a big plus for Liverpool.”

Mount has not enjoyed his best form this season, having scored just thrice and provided six assists in 32 games across competitions.

Liverpool are closely monitoring Chelsea star's contract situation

Liverpool are reportedly keeping tabs on Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante's situation.

The Frenchman's contract at the west London club expires at the end of the current season.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



Kanté’s priority has always been to stay as he loves Chelsea — key factor in the negotiation, waiting on final details. Chelsea are progressing in talks with N’Golo Kanté over new deal — there’s optimism to get it done, still waiting to decide on length of the contract.Kanté’s priority has always been to stay as he loves Chelsea — key factor in the negotiation, waiting on final details. Chelsea are progressing in talks with N’Golo Kanté over new deal — there’s optimism to get it done, still waiting to decide on length of the contract. 🔵 #CFCKanté’s priority has always been to stay as he loves Chelsea — key factor in the negotiation, waiting on final details. https://t.co/KgV6HXIMUQ

Football Insider claims that Jurgen Klopp's side are considering a move for the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner on a free transfer as they eye a midfield overhaul.

Kante has been in talks with the Blues regarding a contract extension for months now but talks have not progressed as expected.

The Frenchman has been a crucial player for the London side since joining them in 2016. He has made 262 appearances for the club, contributing 13 goals and 15 assists.

