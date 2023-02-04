"It's b******t" - Chelsea legend accuses Blues over deliberate 'bullying' with respect to Ziyech's failed PSG transfer

Former Chelsea attacker Ruud Gullit has launched a scathing attack on the Blues for botching Hakim Ziyech's deadline day transfer to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

While Chelsea worked on a deal to take Enzo Fernandez to Stamford Bridge on the final day of the winter transfer window, Ziyech was expected to leave. The attacker was linked with a surprise loan switch to French giants PSG.

Having agreed personal terms with the Ligue 1 giants, the Morocco international even traveled to Paris with the hopes of completing a loan transfer. However, the deal fell through at the eleventh hour to the surprise of many, including the player himself.

Ziyech's hopes of linking up with Morocco teammate Achraf Hakimi at the Parc des Princes came crashing down after Chelsea botched the deal. It is alleged that the Blues sent the wrong paperwork to Les Parisiens twice and the deadline had passed by the time they sent the right document.

The carelessness of the London giants reportedly left both the Parisians and Ziyech infuriated. With the player now forced to remain at Stamford Bridge, Gullit has provided his verdict on his failed transfer to PSG.

Gullit claimed that he does not believe Chelsea, who cited a technical error as the reason for them not being able to send the right paperwork. The Dutchman accused his former employers of deliberately bullying Ziyech. He said on Ziggo Sport [via Voetbal Krant]:

"This is not a mistake, this is deliberate bullying. This is not possible. If you get so many players, I can't imagine it was a mistake. It's b******t. I don't believe it at all. It could be taunting."

Meanwhile, former Ajax player Jan van Halst also provided his thoughts on Ziyech's failed move to PSG. He said:

"I know him a little bit. He's a great guy but you shouldn't f**k with him because then he can get really toxic. I'd have liked to see a camera on him when he came back at the training center What would he say, what do you think?"

Ziyech starts match for Chelsea following failed move to PSG

Despite being upset by his failed transfer to PSG, Ziyech notably started for Chelsea against Newcastle United on Friday, February 3. He was on the pitch for 60 minutes before being replaced by Raheem Sterling.

It now remains to be seen if the 29-year-old will continue to be a regular for Graham Potter's side for the rest of the season. His start against Newcastle was only his fifth in the league this season.

