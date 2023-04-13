“It’s become ordinary” - PSG attacker Kylian Mbappe supports Bayern Munich star after recent racist abuse

Kylian Mbappe sent a message to Dayot Upamecano after the defender received racial abuse this week. The France captain wants action against those responsible and wants an immediate end to it.

Manchester City eased to a 3-0 win over Bayern Munich on Tuesday night and have one foot in the semi-final. They made the most of Upmaecano's mistakes, as the Frenchman was not at his best in the game.

Speaking to France 3 TV, Mbappe urged the fans to stop sending racial abuse to the players. He also wants action and not just messages from the authorities. He said:

"It's a lot of nonsense, nonsense! At some point, people have to stop with that. It is no longer enough to condemn, we must act and say stop. It's sad to say, but it's become ordinary. We're tired of it."

Kylian Mbappe has set sights on the Ballon d'Or

Kylian Mbappe has confirmed that he wants to win the Ballon d'Or but is not thinking about it right now. He believes that his time will come and told France Football:

"It's always a goal for players in my category, but it's not the priority. Nor the period. But of course, it's in the back of my mind, it's normal. If it continues like this, I think we won't be very far."

Mbappe added:

"In the face if this glistening trophy we all become kids again. We all watch this ceremony with the players arriving on the red carpet thinking' one day it'll be me.' I'm sure many dream of those moments, imagining the stress of waiting for the rankings to be revealed, sitting next to the greatest players on the planet."

He continued:

"In fact, that's it; the Ballon d'Or awakens our childhood dreams in us. We can win titles, other awards, but this is the Holy Grail."

Mbappe has been in top form this season and has been leading the attack for PSG. He was also made the captain of France national team after the FIFA World Cup.

