"It’s a no brainer" - Liverpool urged to sign Chelsea duo by former Premier League star

Former Premier League goalkeeper Brad Friedel has urged Liverpool to sign Chelsea duo Mason Mount and N’Golo Kante. Friedel has claimed that both are world-class players and would be excellent additions to Jurgen Klopp's side.

The former Blackburn Rovers goalkeeper was all praise for Mount and urged the Reds to sign him if they can come to an agreement with Chelsea. He told Betway, as quoted by Express Sport:

“Mason Mount would do a lot of good for Liverpool. It’s a no brainer for [Jurgen] Klopp if it works for both clubs. Mount is an exceptional player and the only time it would be a no brainer for Klopp is if it works financially for Chelsea and Liverpool."

He added that Klopp also reportedly wants him and would benefit Liverpool a great deal:

“The player has to want to make the move and the rumour that Klopp wants him has to be true. I think these moves for players, as good as Mount is, only work if everyone is in agreement for it. He's a very good player and he'd be good for a lot of things for Liverpool."

Friedel has also urged the Merseyside giants to make a move for Kante if they fail to sign Jude Bellingham or Frenkie de Jong. He said:

"Kante could be a superb free option for Liverpool if they can’t get a deal over the line for [Jude] Bellingham or [Frenkie] De Jong - but he’d have to play. If a player like N’Golo Kante comes along on a free then he's going to have to play. Kante is really good. There's been some injury issues, sure, but he's outstanding."

He added:

“Klopp knows better than me but I think Kante will have a lot of interested clubs and he'd be an incredible signing for any of them."

Liverpool and Juventus are both interested in Mount amid a contract stand-off between the Englishman and Chelsea. His current contract expires in 2024.

Meanwhile, Kante's contract expires next summer and the Frenchman looks destined to leave on a free transfer.

Liverpool are interested in Chelsea and Real Madrid target

Liverpool are reportedly interested in Real Madrid and Chelsea target Bruno Guimaraes. The Brazil international has been sensational for the Newcastle United since his move to St. James' Park from Olympique Lyonnais in January.

As per Football Insider, Eddie Howe's are looking to tie the midfielder down to a new deal that would see him become the highest-paid player in their history. The midfielder has played a total of 29 Premier League games on Tyneside till date, scoring eight goals and providing three assists.

Along with being an attacking threat, the 24-year-old displays excellent defensive prowess. It is evidenced by his 186 recoveries, 184 winning duels, a 49% tackle success rate and 24 interceptions in the league till date.

