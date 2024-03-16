"It's clear with me" - Mauricio Pochettino hints at change in Thiago Silva's role at Chelsea

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has explained why veteran center-back Thiago Silva has remained on the bench in recent weeks.

The Brazilian defender was a regular starter for the Blues until he picked up an injury in their 3-1 victory over Crystal Palace in February. Silva missed the remaining of his side's fixtures last month.

The Brazilian was named on the bench for Chelsea's last two league encounters against Brentford and Newcastle United but was not given any minutes on the pitch. Speaking about Silva's recent absence, Pochettino said (via Standard Sport):

“He got injured against Palace, then after when he was available to play, Trevoh Chalobah was performing well. That’s it. It was only a decision to play with one or another. I agree with you, we need to respect everyone and he has my respect, 100 percent."

He added:

“For me, it is about performing and deserving to play. It is not about the name or experience or because he is a legend or not a legend. Of course, [Silva] is training well now and waiting for his chance to play.”

In the twilight stages of his long and illustrious career, Silva has admitted it may not be long before he hangs up his boots on multiple occasions this season. The veteran defender's contract is set to expire this summer and the Blues have reportedly identified potential replacements.

Chris Sutton makes his prediction for Chelsea's FA Cup tie against Leicester City

Chris Sutton has backed Chelsea to win their upcoming FA Cup clash against Leicester City this weekend (March 17).

The Blues have been in turbulent form in the Premier League, sitting 11th in the standings, 16 points adrift of the top four. The west Londoners managed to reach the Carabao Cup final but were ultimately defeated 1-0 by Liverpool, courtesy of Virgil van Dijk's extra-time winner.

While the Blues have struggled for consistency this season, Sutton believes they will be keen to avenge their League Cup defeat in the FA Cup quarter-finals against Leicester. He told the BBC:

"I suspect there will still be a massive disappointment at the way Chelsea laid down in extra time of the Carabao Cup final when they lost to Liverpool's kids - so the main incentive for them here is to get back to Wembley to put that right."

Sutton added:

"Chelsea had to battle to see off another high-flying Championship side, Leeds, in the last round but I can see them winning this one pretty comfortably."