"It's difficult" - Lucas Paqueta picks his 2021 Ballon d'Or winner

Lyon star Lucas Paqueta has picked Bayern Munich talisman Robert Lewandowski as his preferred 2021 Ballon d'Or winner. The Brazilian also feels Chelsea's Jorginho could finish in second place.

With less than 20 days remaining before France Football reveals the winner of the 2021 Ballon d'Or award, there is a lot of talk about who could bag the accolade. Footballers, pundits and fans have all been debating which player should be handed the award this time around.

PSG star Lionel Messi has been tipped to win the Ballon d'Or for the seventh time by many. Bayern Munich forward Lewandowski is also a strong candidate for the title. Chelsea midfielder Jorginho is said to be in the race as well, having won the Champions League and European Championship this year.

Apart from the three, Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema and Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah have also been a part of the conversation. As we edge closer to finding out who will be this year's Ballon d'Or winner, Lyon star Paqueta has named his preferred option.

The Brazil international has backed Lewandowski to win the 2021 Ballon d'Or award. Paqueta explained that it is hard to predict the winner as Jorginho has also had a great year. He feels the Italian could finish behind Lewandowski. Paqueta said:

"Ballon d'Or? It's difficult. But from what I've seen, I'd vote for Lewandowski. Jorginho has also had a great year. In my opinion this is the order: Lewandowski then Jorginho then the others are at the same level."

Lewandowski scored 48 goals and provided nine assists from 40 appearances for Bayern Munich last term. This season, the Pole has netted 22 goals, while providing two assists from 16 matches for Julian Nagelsmann's side.

He also found the back of the net three times for Poland at this year's European Championship. Jorginho, on the other hand, helped Italy win the competition.

The midfielder played a key role in Chelsea's Champions League triumph last season, making him a strong contender for the Ballon d'Or award.

Lucas Paqueta disregards Lionel Messi for the 2021 Ballon d'Or

The Lyon star has backed Lewandowski to win his first Ballon d'Or this month. Paqueta also feels Jorginho is a strong contender for the award. However, he has disregarded Messi for the accolade.

Messi scored 38 goals and provided 14 assists from 47 appearances for Barcelona last season. The 34-year-old also helped Argentina win the Copa America in the summer. Paqueta, though, believes Lewandowski and Jorginho have had better years than him.

