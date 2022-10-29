"It’s double standards" - Pundit questions FA after Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp escapes ban

Football pundit Noel Whelan has hit out at the FA for letting Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp escape a ban for his red card.

The German was sent off for an angry outburst at the referee during the Reds' Premier League clash with Manchester City earlier this month. The FA only charged Klopp with a £30,000 fine, according to their notice on Twitter.

With Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch being given a one-game touchline ban for a similar incident, Whelan has criticised the league's governing body for their double standards.

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan lambasted the FA for 'double standards', saying:

“It’s double standards, isn’t it? I wouldn’t say one incident was worse than the other. It’s the same offence, and I’m really surprised to see him get away with a fine and without a touchline ban. Jesse Marsch was given a ban. There’s no difference in what happened. They should be given the same punishment. But you see this kind of double standards all over the Premier League when it comes to the bigger sides.”

In the dying embers of the Reds' win over City, Mohamed Salah was denied a free-kick, which infuriated Klopp. The German made no bones about his feelings, lashing out at linesman Gary Beswick.

Marsch, meanwhile, was banned for a game due to 'improper behaviour and language' for his remonstrations after his team weren't given a penalty during their 5-2 defeat to Brentford on September 3.

With Klopp not facing any such punishment, he will be available in the dugout for Liverpool's clash with Leeds United tonight (October 29).

Liverpool looking to return to winning ways against free falling Leeds

Liverpool's topsy-turvy campaign continued following their 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest last weekend. That came after consecutive wins over Manchester City and West Ham.

The Reds have slipped to eighth in the league with just 16 points from 11 games. However, after their comfortable 3-0 defeat of Ajax in the UEFA Champions League in midweek, the Reds have their confidence restored.

In a further boost, Leeds are on a downward spiral, having lost their last four league games to plummet into the bottom three.

The Peacocks have been winless in their last eight top-flight games since beating Chelsea 3-0 on matchday three. Liverpool will look to pile on their misery and pick up their fifth league win of the season to climb up the standings.

