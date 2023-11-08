"It's a dream for everybody" - Agent confirms Real Madrid superstar wants to retire at the club after contract extension 

Eduardo Camavinga's agent Jonathan Barnett has claimed that the midfielder wants to spend the entirety of his career at Real Madrid.

Camavinga has become a regular feature in Madrid's XI since his €31 million transfer from Rennes in 2021. Since then, he has featured in 114 games and has played in various positions across the pitch, including at left-back.

Camavinga has returned to playing in central midfield this season and has featured in 15 games across competitions already. His progress has been recognized by Los Blancos, who tied him down to a new deal earlier this week.

Camavinga recently penned a new deal at the Santiago Bernabeu which will keep him at the club until the end of the 2028-29 season. Barnett, however, says that the French midfielder wants to spend his entire professional career at the club.

The agent told El Chiringuito (h/t SportMole):

"It's fantastic. It's a dream for everybody, he loves Real Madrid. For sure, he wants to stay in Madrid all his life."

Camavinga's new contract includes a €1 billion release clause — an amount commonly reserved for their star players. The 20-year-old still has a long way to go in his career but has already cemented himself as a highly important player in Ancelotti's team.

Real Madrid star Eduardo Camavinga praises Toni Kroos and Luka Modric after new contract

Luka Modric and Toni Kroos were nearing free agency at the end of last season. Real Madrid ultimately offered them a new deal.

And although it wasn't as long as the one they offered to Eduardo Camavinga recently, the one-year extension for both the veteran midfielders came as a boost for Real Madrid. Modric (38) and Kroos (33) have a combined 932 appearances for Los Merengues between them.

After penning his new contract, Camavinga found time to acknowledge the midfield duo's experience at the very top level. He told the club's official website:

"When you play alongside players like Modrić or Kroos you gain more experience. I love watching them, so that's helped me improve my technique and become calmer than I was in my first year here."

Despite the addition of Jude Bellingham and the rise of Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni, Modric (13) and Kroos (14) have made a combined 27 appearances across competitions this season.