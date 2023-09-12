"It’s not an easy decision to make" - Antoine Griezmann makes honest admission on whether he will join MLS or Saudi Pro League in the future

Former FIFA World Cup winner Antoine Griezmann recently spoke about whether he would prefer the MLS or the Saudi Pro League for a future move.

The SPL has seen a surge in household names join the league recently, and one of the reasons for that is the high salary on offer. The Frenchman acknowledged that it's tough for a family man like him to turn a lucrative offer down.

However, joining the MLS remains the Atletico Madrid forward's priority (via GOAL):

“Saudi Arabia? I understand those who have to go there; we’re talking about incredible sums of money. Could I go? I have a family, three children. It’s not an easy decision to make. The MLS is still my priority.”

Antoine Griezmann is widely regarded as one of the finest players of the modern era.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner has played for clubs like Atletico Madrid, Barcelona. The 32-year-old has also represented France 122 times, scoring 43 goals and providing 36 assists.

Antoine Griezmann shares his take on who should win 2023 Ballon d'Or

The France Football Federation will announce the winner of the 2023 Ballon d'Or on October 30. Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland are the two favourites to win the award following their stellar performances last season.

Antoine Griezmann was recently asked about who would win the prestigious award. The Frenchman reckons that the World Cup should be considered (via Albiceleste Talk), so he picked one of Messi and Kylian Mbappe:

“Who should win the Ballon d'Or? Me. I should win, you forget I'm nominated too haha. If not me, then Messi or Mbappe. Haaland had a great season, but it's a World Cup year, you know?”

Messi won the World Cup with Argentina - bagging seven goals and three assists in seven games - to win the Golden Ball award. Mbappe starred with eight goals - including three in the final - as France lost on penalties to La Albiceleste.

Haaland, meanwhile, scored 52 goals across competitions last season and helped Manchester City win the European treble.