"It's on the eye test where he comes alive" - Rio Ferdinand claims Liverpool target can win Ballon d'Or

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has claimed that reported Liverpool target Jamal Musiala has what it takes to win the prestigious Ballon d'Or in the future. The Bayern Munich star caught the eye as he helped the Bavarian giants overturn a 1-0 deficit against Lazio in the Champions League Round of 16 on Tuesday night (March 5).

While Harry Kane bagged a brace, Thomas Muller scored once to secure a 3-0 victory for Bayern Munich, helping them make it to the quarter-finals. Following the game, Ferdinand praised Musiala.

The former Manchester United defender insisted that Musiala is exceptionally good on the ball and pleases the eye. He also tipped the Liverpool target to win the biggest individual honor in world football - the Ballon d'Or - in the future.

Ferdinand told TNT Sports, as quoted by The Boot Room:

“He’s a fabulous footballer. In a world where we talk about stats and data, he ticks that box, but it’s on the eye test where he comes alive. The way he receives the ball, he’s elusive, he rides a tackle and gets through traffic with HD. He’s a fantastic footballer."

“I think the highest compliment I can give him is that I don’t know where his ceiling is. Most players even at 20/22 years old, you go ‘I think they are going to get to this level and that’s them.’ This guy has the potential to win the Ballon d’Or. I’ve said it before, he has the potential to do that if the path goes the right way for him and he’s in a successful team. That’s the platform and foundation for that,” he added.

Aged only 21, Musiala is already a key player for both Bayern Munich and Germany. The former Chelsea prodigy has made 154 senior appearances for Bayern while being capped 25 times for Germany.

An incredibly versatile player, who can play both as a No. 10 or on the flanks and even as a No. 8, he has produced 40 goals and 27 assists for Bayern Munich to date.

However, with his current deal at the Allianz Arena expiring in 2026, there are speculations regarding his future, with Liverpool being an admirer.

Jamie Carragher cites the reason why Liverpool have an edge over Arsenal and Manchester City in the title race

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has claimed that his former club have an edge over Arsenal and Manchester City in the Premier League title race. The Reds icon insisted that Jurgen Klopp has made the most of the new rule of five substitutions and has changed so many games.

“I think since the five substitute rule has come in, no one’s utilized it better than Jurgen Klopp. We spoke about Arsenal earlier on and you think how they can win the league. They’re the best defensively, Manchester City are probably the best team with the best individuals," he explained.

"But this (using five subs) is where Liverpool can win the league from the bench, because Klopp always uses five subs. So it shows that the power from the bench, certainly in terms of scoring goals, and they’ve got players ready to come off the bench, they’ve got quality, and credit to Jurgen Klopp,” Carragher added.

We are witnessing the best title race in many years this time out in the Premier League. Liverpool are currently leading the table with 63 points from 27 games. But Manchester City and Arsenal are just one point and two points behind, respectively.