"It’s my fault" – Thomas Tuchel takes 'responsibility' for Chelsea man’s performance during defeat to West Ham

Chelsea suffered just their fifth defeat under Thomas Tuchel's stewardship this weekend. The Blues went down at the London Stadium on Saturday and lost 3-2, thanks to a mind-bending goal from Arthur Masuaku.

Gaffer Thomas Tuchel has taken responsibility for their loss. However, he reiterated Chelsea's plan to turn things around in the same breath. Tuchel admitted that introducing Romelu Lukaku was a mistake, as the Belgian was still struggling with his fitness. Sadly, Chelsea had no other options as Kai Havertz had to be subbed off because of an injury scare.

Here's what Tuchel said:

"It’s my fault. I don’t think he is ready for 45 minutes physically but still, we decided to bring him on for his height because we lost Kai Havertz. Kai had a crucial role in defending set-pieces, which is a huge threat from West Ham, so this is on me. I took the decision so it’s my responsibility."

Interestingly, Thomas Tuchel also revealed his plans to rectify the unexpected slump Chelsea find themselves in. The German revealed that the Blues need to focus on the smaller details, which will ultimately serve as a quick fix to their form.

The Chelsea gaffer explained:

"It’s the details and you can always solve the details. There is no need to question the big picture and no need for major doubts. In my opinion, it’s obvious why we did not have the result that we wanted against Man United and West Ham so it’s about details. That’s why I think we can sort it out straight away."

Tuchel added:

"Nobody wants to make mistakes but it won’t help if we just say, 'Hey, don’t make mistakes anymore.' We have to go through it and we need to be better in decision-making in crucial moments of matches to be able to have clean sheets or concede a maximum of one."

Chelsea's injury list is a matter of concern for Thomas Tuchel

Three Chelsea stars who started the game against West Ham United might have to be rested in their upcoming games. Jorginho, Marcos Alonso and Kai Havertz might not feature in Chelsea's midweek clash against FC Zenit.

Furthermore, there's still a massive question mark looming over the return of N'Golo Kante. The Frenchman injured his knee in the Blues' 4-0 Champions League win against Juventus.

Ben Chilwell is also out for the foreseeable future because of an ACL injury while Timo Werner, too, will need some time on the sidelines to recuperate from a knock.

The Blues have a hectic festive schedule ahead of them. Given how things are shaping up, Thomas Tuchel will have to master the art of rotating his playing XI.

Chelsea have won just two of their last five Premier League games. Their next league clash is against Leeds United on December 11.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar