“It’s flattering” – Chelsea and Manchester United target reacts to rumors about his future

Chelsea and Manchester United target Christopher Nkunku has provided a new update on his future amidst interest from the two Premier League clubs. The 24-year-old French international has accepted that it's 'flattering' to learn that many clubs are interested in signing him.

The RB Leipzig striker had a wonderful 2021-22 Bundesliga season, scoring 35 goals and assisting 20 in his third season at the club. Following his exceptional season at the German club, several big European clubs have shown active interest in getting his services this summer.

Chelsea and Manchester United are leading up to the signing of the young striker. Manchester United have shortlisted him as a potential partner for their Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo after Edinson Cavani and Jesse Lingard left the club.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are interested in Nkunku after the club-record transfer of Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan failed to pay off. Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele is also being linked with a move to the Blues.

Amidst such active interest, Christopher Nkunku has said that he will make a 'careful' decision. He said he will consider his long-term goals and the set of players already present at the club.

Speaking to Telefoot, Nkunku said (via the Evening Standard):

“It’s no secret there are clubs that are interested in me. Yes, it’s flattering. But it’s also flattering to have a club like Leipzig doing everything to keep me.''

“Here, we will have to think carefully and make a good decision. The World Cup is coming to life and this is a parameter to be taken into account. Like I said, you just have to think it through.”

The 24-year-old provided an assist to Karim Benzema in France's UEFA Nations League group match against Denmark in the second half. However, the defending world champions lost the match 2-1 at the Stade de France.

Danny Murphy suggests Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag to take Harry Maguire off captaincy

Former Liverpool player Danny Murphy has suggested Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag should take Harry Maguire off the captaincy.

The English defender had a tough time last season at Old Trafford as skipper and as a defender as well. Football pundits and fans were consistent in their demands that the captain's armband should be taken away from Maguire and handed over to five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo.

Speaking on radio station TalkSPORT, Murphy said (via the Mirror):

"I don't think it should be set in stone, but in this particular occasion, it is a very important decision for United moving forward and not one to be taken lightly. I certainly don't think he should be leaving that down to the players.''

"What you could do is leave it as it is so you can give yourself a bit of time to make the right decision. My feeling is, sometimes for a new manager, to give the captaincy to a player he trusts who he brings in from the outside. If you bring in a leader and go 'you're the leader and captain as well' you're together then."

