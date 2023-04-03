"It's going to happen soon" - Journalist confirms he's got inside information about PSG superstar Lionel Messi's next destination

Former USMT goalkeeper Shep Messing, currently working as a studio analyst, has said that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi is edging closer to a move to the MLS.

Messi is in the final months of his contract with the Parisians but is yet to agree an extension. The Argentine's future has been up in the air with reports linking him with a move back to Barcelona.

Messing, though, is confident that Messi's move to the MLS is going to happen soon, making the claim on the MLS360 show. He said that the move "is going to happen, and it's going to happen soon" (according to GOAL).

MLS commissioner Don Garber made an important comment while talking to The Athletic earlier this month. He said that the league is open to letting Messi's potential suitor, Inter Miami, work out a financial package that would allow the club to sign the Argentine superstar. Garber told The Athletic (via GOAL):

"You’re dealing with perhaps the most special player in the history of the game. So when there are rumours of him connected to Miami, that’s great. And if it could happen, it would be terrific for MLS; it would be terrific for Messi and his family, and like everything with us, we try to run every opportunity down. If we have the opportunity to do that, it’s going to be outside the box."

Garber added:

"We’re gonna have to structure a deal that’s going to compensate him in ways that he and his family expect. What that is? Honestly, we don’t know today, but he’s probably not going to be a (targeted allocation money) player.”

Messi remains a PSG player till the end of the season and is taking on Olympique Lyon in Ligue 1 on Sunday (April 2).

Barcelona manager Xavi spoke about PSG superstar Lionel Messi's potential return

Messi (left) and Xavi were teammates at Barcelona.

Lionel Messi and Xavi were long-term teammates during their time together at Barcelona. Xavi is currently in charge of the Blaugrana.

The former midfielder shared his take on Messi potentially rejoining the Blaugrana from PSG (via GOAL):

“I have seen him grow at the club. I know him, I know the magnitude of him as a footballer. He is exemplary in many aspects. It’s normal that people are excited. It’s a 'Last Dance' like Michael Jordan."

Messi left behind a tremendous legacy for the Blaugrana, scoring 672 goals and providing 303 assists in 778 games, before his 2021 move to PSG.

