"It's a huge job" - Pundit urges Liverpool to part ways with three of their four starting defenders following 4-1 loss to Manchester City

BeIN Sports presenter Richard Keys has claimed that three of Liverpool's four starting defenders, including Virgil van Dijk, from their loss to Manchester City need to be replaced.

Premier League action resumed after the international break on Saturday (April 1), with the Reds facing the Cityzens at the Etihad Stadium. The hosts eventually emerged victorious, claiming an impressive 4-1 win.

Liverpool went ahead through a goal from Mohamed Salah just 17 minutes into the game but failed to build on it. It took Manchester City just 10 minutes to equalize, with Julian Alvarez finding the back of the net.

Kevin De Bruyne put Pep Guardiola's in front less than a minute into the second half. The Reds then crumbled as the Sky Blues went on to score two more goals through Ilkay Gundogan and Jack Grealish, registering a commanding victory over their rivals.

The defeat handed another blow to the Merseyside-based club's hopes of securing a top-four finish as they now sit eighth in the table. They are below Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford and have also lost each of their last three games across competitions.

Assessing Liverpool's ongoing problems, Keys insisted that three members of the team's back four, including Van Dijk, need to be replaced. The former Sky Sports commentator also criticized the Reds' midfield trio for their woeful display at the Etihad.

“Three of your back four you need to move on," Keys said on BeIN SPORTS (via Inside Futbol). “The two full-backs [Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson] have gone. Van Dijk, not good enough. Three in midfield either too old or not good enough. It’s a huge job.”

The midfield has long been identified as Liverpool's major pain area by many, but Keys reckons their defense is worrying too. While the Reds are expected to make major additions in the middle of the park, it remains to be seen if they will strengthen their backline.

What next for Liverpool?

Liverpool will be determined to bounce back from their three-game losing streak. However, the fixtures do not appear to be getting any easier for them. They are set to face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Tuesday (April 4).

The Blues, though, will go into the game on the back of a demoralizing 2-0 defeat against Aston Villa. The Anfield outfit will look to add to Graham Potter's woes when they travel to London.

Klopp's side are then scheduled to host league leaders Arsenal at Anfield on Sunday (April 9). They will hope to get positive results against the two London clubs and keep their hopes of securing a top-four finish alive.

Poll : 0 votes