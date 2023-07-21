"It’s all I can do" - Chelsea youngster confirms he wants to stay amid rumors of bid from Premier League sides

Chelsea full-back Ian Maatsen is eager to stay at the club and fight for first-team action despite rumors linking him with a move away from Stamford Bridge.

According to the Daily Mail (h/t We Aint Got History), Nottingham Forest are considering a £15 million bid for Maatsen. West Ham United are also considering making an offer for him while Burnley continue to keep track of his situation.

In fact, the Clarets had a £15 million bid rejected by the Blues for Maatsen earlier this summer, as per LancsLive. The Athletic claim that the 21-year-old is valued at £20 million by the west London giants.

The Netherlands U21 international nevertheless wants to stay at Chelsea despite the competition in front of him. Mauricio Pochettino has Ben Chilwell, Marc Cucurella and Lewis Hall as his options in that position.

Maatsen recently told reporters:

"I try to do my best. It’s all I can do. Of course I want to stay. If I prove that every day in training and work hard in the matches, they’ll decide. Hopefully I can stay here."

It has been claimed that 'Poch' could try out Maatsen in a more attacking role in front of the left-back. He started as a left winger in a 4-2-3-1 formation for the Blues in their 5-0 friendly win against Wrexham on July 19, where he grabbed a brace.

The Dutchman joined the Blues from PSV Eindhoven's academy five years ago but has only made one senior appearance for them to date.

Pochettino yet to choose new Chelsea captain

Cesar Azpilicueta's transfer to Atletico Madrid this summer has left Chelsea without a captain.

Thiago Silva and Reece James have emerged as two potential contenders. But the Brazilian superstar is in the final year of his contract and is 38 years old. Hence, he may not be a long-term solution.

James, 23, is a Cobham graduate and a world-class right-back but is still in his formative years. Mauricio Pochettino, meanwhile, is yet to take a pick on who will wear the armband next season.

The Argentine coach was asked if he had someone in mind for the role, to which he replied, via ESPN:

"No, not yet. We need to evaluate, we need to see the players and have more contact, to see the evolution over the next few weeks. Then for sure we will decide the best for the squad, for the team."

Azpilicueta succeeded Gary Cahill as the Blues' captain upon the English centre-back's move to Crystal Palace in 2019.