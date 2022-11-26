"It’s inexplicable" - Kevin-Prince Boateng questions Germany leaving out top defender from FIFA World Cup squad

Former Germany U21 international Kevin-Prince Boateng has questioned Germany for leaving Mats Hummels out of their 2022 FIFA World Cup squad.

The former Bayern Munich centre-back has earned 76 caps for Germany since joining Die Mannschaft in 2010. He has also been a consistent rock in the defense for Borussia Dortmund, playing in 19 games for the German outfit this season.

However, Germany manager Hansi Flick opted to leave Hummels out of the FIFA World Cup squad in Qatar, and Boateng is not pleased about it.

Writing on his column for Sport1 (via BVB Buzz), the former Ghana international criticized the Germans for their shock loss against Japan. He also noted that Hummels would have been a vital piece of the puzzle for Flick's side if he had been called up:

“The defense is the biggest problem for me at the moment. It really worries me. It’s inexplicable to me that Mats Hummels isn’t in Qatar. Anyone who has seen his performances at BVB knows that he is still one of the best defenders.”

He added:

“The fact that he’s currently touring Asia with BVB and isn’t in Qatar is actually a scandal! Such an error as that of Nico Schlotterbeck before Japan’s second goal would not have happened with Hummels. He clearly belongs in the starting XI alongside Rüdiger.”

Germany's loss to Japan in their first match of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar on November 23 was a surprise for fans and pundits alike. Flick's men took charge of the game early on, scoring in the first half. However, they lost concentration and their Asian counterparts made a brilliant comeback.

2022 FIFA World Cup: Mats Hummels shares his disappointment in missing out on Germany squad

Flick decided to opt for younger players for the tournament in Qatar, but that decision meant leaving out Hummels entirely. The 33-year-old opened up about how he felt regarding the snub, calling it one of the biggest disappointments of his career:

"Unsurprisingly, one of the biggest disappointments of my career. I keep my fingers crossed for the team at the World Cup and will use the time to react to such an experience with hard work as every time.”

Die Mannschaft will have to perform admirably against Spain on Sunday (November 27) to secure a win. If they lose to the European powerhouse, they will be out of Qatar with a shameful group stage exit.

