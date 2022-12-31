"It's not just Chelsea" - Ligue1 side manager hints at transfer battle for defender

AS Monaco manager Philippe Clement has claimed that Chelsea are not the only club interested in signing Les Rouge et Blanc defender Benoit Badiashile.

Chelsea are determined to add a new left-sided central defender to their ranks in the January transfer window. While they were previously linked with a move for Josko Gvardiol, they have seemingly turned their attention toward Badiahile.

It emerged last week that the Blues have opened talks with Monaco over a €35 million deal for the defender. They have reportedly since made progress in their efforts to acquire his services.

'Final bits' now and then here we go expected. Personal terms in place, Badiashile wants Chelsea. Chelsea are close to complete their third 2023 signing after Fofana and Andrey Santos: deal at final stages for Benoît Badiashile, all parties feel it will be done soon.

However, Clement has now warned the London giants that they will not have a free run at the France international. The Monaco manager insisted that his player is also the subject of transfer interest from other clubs. He told a press conference [via GOAL]:

"I don't think there is only one club that has approached Benoit Badiashile. It's not just Chelsea. There has been a lot of interest in several of our players over the past six months. This is also the case with Benoit."

While Clement did not reveal the identity of Badiashile's suitors, Manchester United have notably been linked with a move for him. There have been suggestions that they could make a late attempt to thwart the Blues' plans to sign the defender.

However, it remains to be seen if the Red Devils or any other club still have a chance to hijack the move. Chelsea nevertheless appear to be in line to sign Badiashile when the winter transfer window opens.

It is worth noting that Graham Potter's side have already agreed deals to sign David Datro Fofana and Andrey Santos. They are also said to be in talks with Benfica over a deal for FIFA World Cup winner Enzo Fernandez.

Enzo already accepted Chelsea's contract bid, but he played as he'd never disrespect Benfica.



Enzo already accepted Chelsea's contract bid, but he played as he'd never disrespect Benfica.

Up to Rui Costa. Chelsea will push again in the next hours and days to sign Enzo Fernandez. Plan is to get him immediately, not in June. Deal depends on Benfica decision now.

How has Chelsea target Badiashile fared for Monaco?

Badiashile rose through the ranks at Monaco's academy before making his senior debut for them in 2018. He made his first team bow for the club in their 4-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in November of that year.

The 21-year-old has since gone on to make 135 appearances across all competitions for the French club. He notably scored six goals and provided three assists in those matches.

Badiashile has his current contract with Monaco expiring at the end of next season. Clement's side could thus be tempted to cash in on the central defender in 2023.

