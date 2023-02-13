“It’s like with my girlfriend” – Neymar makes interesting claim on tensions with PSG chief Luis Campos during Monaco loss

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar Jr. opened up on the discussions he had with sporting director Luis Campos during the 3-1 Ligue 1 loss to AS Monaco on Saturday (February 11).

Campos was reportedly livid with the players at half-time and held a discussion with them. Neymar has now provided a sneak peek of the discussion, without divulging much details, making an interesting claim in the process. The Brazilian superstar said (via RMC Sports):

"It happened, a little discussion, we didn't agree. It happens to us every day, but I love them all, it's like with my girlfriend. Football is not just about love, not just friendship. There is respect, but it happens to have discussions. We are not used to losing; when there are defeats, of course that disturbs us. It makes part of the process to improve."

He added:

“For the locker room, it's sometimes lies what comes out in the press, and it goes around the world. It happened that rumours came out at key moments of the season. We have to find out what's going on;tit's not normal for stories to come out in the press;tit has to stay between us."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #PSG



“I trust myself, I’ve big confidence and we will try to show the best version of PSG”. Neymar: “I understand the criticism but I feel very good. I will keep playing at my best for Paris Saint-Germain and I’ll do that until the end of the season”.“I trust myself, I’ve big confidence and we will try to show the best version of PSG”. Neymar: “I understand the criticism but I feel very good. I will keep playing at my best for Paris Saint-Germain and I’ll do that until the end of the season”. 🔵🔴🇧🇷 #PSG“I trust myself, I’ve big confidence and we will try to show the best version of PSG”. https://t.co/Qngh5jCACd

The PSG No. 10 concluded:

“We have to walk together. When there's news like that, we're angry. I guarantee you that a lot of information is wrong;osome is true."

Christophe Galtier's team have lost their last two games across competitions. The Parisians next take on Bayern Munich at the Parc des Princes in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg on Tueday (February 14).

PSG superstar Neymar is determined to beat Bayern Munich

Paris Saint-Germain vs Riyadh XI - Winter Tour 2023 Day 2

Les Parisien's recent dismal form hasn't stopped Neymar from believing that they can beat Bayern.

The PSG attacker said that the team wants to win every competition, especially after their Coupe de France elimination, and is hoping for a good result against Bayern. Neymar said:

"We want to win all the titles possible. Elimination from the Coupe de France hurt us. It's sad. But we have to analyse the mistakes so as not to make them again. We know what we have to do tomorrow (to beat Bayern)."

PSG COMMUNITY @psgcommunity_ Neymar : "On veut gagner tous les titres possibles. L'élimination en coupe de France nous a fait mal. C'est triste. Mais il faut analyser les erreurs pour ne plus les commettre. Nous savons ce que nous devons faire demain (pour battre le Bayern)." Neymar : "On veut gagner tous les titres possibles. L'élimination en coupe de France nous a fait mal. C'est triste. Mais il faut analyser les erreurs pour ne plus les commettre. Nous savons ce que nous devons faire demain (pour battre le Bayern)." 🔴🔵 Neymar : "On veut gagner tous les titres possibles. L'élimination en coupe de France nous a fait mal. C'est triste. Mais il faut analyser les erreurs pour ne plus les commettre. Nous savons ce que nous devons faire demain (pour battre le Bayern)." 🏆 https://t.co/IU5xCfqYzF

The Parisians beat Bayern on away goals in their last Champions League meeting in the 2020-21 quarterfinals.

Poll : 0 votes