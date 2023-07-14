"It's all love until the season starts" - Manchester City star sends message to Marcus Rashford as he trains alongside Manchester United star

In the heat of a sun-drenched location, Phil Foden of Manchester City and Marcus Rashford of Manchester United found common ground. They worked together, ignoring their club rivalry for a unique pre-season training session, which Foden shared on Instagram. He also sent a public message to the England forward.

The pictures and video gave a sneak peek into this session, where Foden could be seen skillfully manoeuvring the ball around Rashford. They also had shooting practice, as the City youngster shared a video of his accurately taken free-kick in the Instagram post.

Their encounter was reminiscent of the recent FA Cup final where they represented opposing sides, with City emerging victorious. Following that face-off, both stars joined forces representing England in the international matches against North Macedonia and Malta.

In the caption accompanying his Instagram post, Foden humorously wrote to Rashford:

"Working hard @marcusrashford It’s all love until the season starts.”

Emphasizing the friendly nature of their off-field relationship, Rashford responded with a simple love heart emoji. As the club football-free months wind down, both players are expected to return to their respective clubs.

Rashford is set to rejoin Manchester United at Carrington, with their friendly against Lyon in Scotland looming next Wednesday. Foden, on the other hand, will return to the Etihad, as Manchester City prepare for their first warm-up game of the summer against Bayern Munich in Japan.

With eyes set firmly on the future, both Foden and Rashford aim to establish their prominent positions in the England squad in the upcoming season. However, there are immediate challenges and goals in the domestic landscape.

Rashford will seek to build upon United's League Cup triumph from the previous season, while Foden is tasked with defending City's treble achievement.

Adding to an already hectic schedule, Foden's side also have to compete in the Community Shield, UEFA Super Cup, and the FIFA Club World Cup.

Manchester United and Manchester City in hot pursuit as Benjamin Pavard's exit from Bayern Munich looms

The future of French defender Benjamin Pavard at Bayern Munich hangs in the balance, as he has opted for an exit from the Bavarian giants this summer. According to Sport1 journalist Kerry Hau (via Bavarian Football Works), three heavyweight clubs - Manchester City, Manchester United, and Juventus, are all vying for the Frenchman's signature.

Previously considered a frontrunner, Barcelona seem to have fallen out of the race for Pavard, leaving the other three to battle for his services. Intriguingly, rumours are floating that Manchester City's Kyle Walker has agreed to personal terms with Bayern Munich. This creates the potential for a swap scenario if City manage to secure Pavard.

Manchester United will be concerned about these developments, and will likely push to make their move for Pavard in due course, with the start of the pre-season in full swing. The Red Devils will be pleased with his contributions last season, as the full-back enjoyed 30 Bundesliga appearances with four goals and an assist.