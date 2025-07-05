“It’s a matter of respect” - Manuel Neuer slams Gianluigi Donnarumma after collision where Jamal Musiala suffered horror injury in PSG win vs Bayern

Manuel Neuer has slammed Gianluigi Donnarumma for not rushing towards Jamal Musiala after injuring the Bayern Munich star during the FIFA Club World Cup quarterfinal clash on Saturday (July 5). The German goalkeeper believes his Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) counterpart should have gone to the youngster immediately.

Speaking to the media, Neuer said that there was no reason for Donnarumma to jump in the incident that led to Musiala's injury. The Bayern Munich captain acknowledged that the Italian goalkeeper went to the injured star after some time and said via Sky Germany:

“A situation where you don’t have to go in like that. That’s taking a risk. He takes the risk of injuring his opponent. I went to him and said, ‘Don’t you want to go to our player?’ It’s a matter of respect to go over and wish the guy all the best. He did it afterward … Fairness is always important. I would have reacted differently.”

Gianluigi Donnarumma took to Instagram to send a message to Jamal Musiala after the match. He wished the German a swift recovery by posting a photo of himself looking distraught and captioned it:

"All my prayers and well wishes are with you @jamalmusiala10"

PSG defeated Bayern Munich 2-0. The match was goalless and seconds away from the halftime whistle when the incident happened that led to the injury.

Vincent Kompany was angry after Jamal Musiala's injury because of Gianluigi Donnarumma

Vincent Kompany spoke to the media after the 2-0 loss to PSG and revealed that he was angry at halftime because of Gianluigi Donnarumma. The Bayern Munich manager said that Jamal Musiala was just back from a setback and he feels helpless as the German was out of action once again.

He said via The Athletic:

“I’ve rarely been so angry at halftime. There are many things in life that are important — much more important than this — but for these guys, it’s their life. It’s their life. Jamal lives for this. He came back from a setback and then this happens in the way it happens and you feel powerless. When I’m sitting here now, the thing that gets my blood boiling now, it’s not the result, but the fact that it happened to someone that enjoys the game so much and is also so important for us.”

Gianluigi Donnarumma's PSG will face Real Madrid or Borussia Dortmund in the semifinal of the FIFA Club World Cup next week.

