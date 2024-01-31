"It's much taken out of context" - Liverpool superstar clarifies comments after initially suggesting his future is uncertain

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has shed some light on his comments after Jurgen Klopp announced his departure at the end of the season. The Dutch defender has reaffirmed his commitment to the club.

The German boss confirmed his decision to leave Anfield after the ongoing campaign concludes in an interview with the club's in-house media last week. Shortly after, Van Dijk was asked whether he sees himself being a part of the new era with only 18 months left on his contract.

The Netherlands captain seemed to suggest that he was unsure of where his future would lie once Klopp steps down. He has now clarified his previous comments, insisting they've been taken out of context.

Van Dijk said (via talkSPORT):

"It's much taken out of context. To be 100 per cent clear, I'm fully committed to the club, I love the club, I love the fans, it is full taken out of context."

He continued:

"It's not about me, it's not about I, it's about us and nothing has changed, five days ago we weren't even speaking about my contract so it's a bit silly."

"I feel exactly what the fans have been feeling in that exact moment, but we mean business here, we want to crack on, we want to achieve things that we dreamed of at the start of the season."

The former Southampton defender further stated:

"But my full focus is on making sure this year can be a very special year, obviously it was a big announced the last couple of days, it's been a shock to each one of us connected to the club."

Liverpool will face Chelsea in the Premier League at Anfield later tonight (Wednesday, January 31).

"Lose and they are out" - Paul Merson says Chelsea and Arsenal fixtures are crucial for Liverpool in PL title race

Paul Merson has emphasized the importance of the Merseyside outfit's upcoming league fixtures against Chelsea and Arsenal. The pundit believes the Reds could lose the title race this season if they do not win against the London sides.

He wrote in his column for Sky Sports:

"Liverpool could now go and do the business this year and it all comes down to the next two games, Chelsea and Arsenal. If they win them then you majorly fancy them, but lose and they are out."

Liverpool have been in excellent form in the Premier League this season. The Reds are first in the league table, two points ahead of second-placed Arsenal with a game in hand.

Klopp's men have secured 14 victories and six draws, losing just once in the English top flight this season (against Tottenham Hotspur in September).