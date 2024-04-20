"It's the perfect game for us to put it right" - Manchester City star Jack Grealish sends message to Chelsea ahead of FA Cup S/F clash

Manchester City talisman Jack Grealish has claimed that their FA Cup semi-final would serve as the perfect opportunity for the team to bounce back from their UEFA Champions League (UCL) defeat at the hands of Real Madrid.

The Cityzens' dreams of bagging a double treble came to a heart-wrenching end following a penalty shootout defeat to the former UCL champions. Los Blancos drew first blood in the second leg of the quarter-finals through Rodrygo before Kevin De Bruyne equalised in the 76th minute.

However, two missed penalties by Mateo Kovacic and Bernardo Silva helped Carlo Ancelotti's men dethrone Pep Guardiola's side.

Jack Grealish believes their tie against Chelsea in the FA Cup sets the perfect impetus for the team to catapult themselves back to winning ways.

He stated (via Football London):

"We've not been used to losing, especially in the last couple of years. We always knew [Real Madrid] was going to be a tough game against one of the best teams in the world. Sometimes it's better when it's like that. It's better when you can put it right straight away rather than waiting and dwelling on it for a couple of weeks. It's the perfect game for us to put it right."

While City failed to qualify for the semi-finals of the coveted UCL title, Chelsea has been pretty far away from European football owing to two underwhelming seasons.

Manchester City won almost every major trophy last season, however, Grealish believes that bagging the Premier League title and the FA Cup would mean that they've had a "hugely successful season".

Manchester City lose out on a double treble following UCL defeat to Real Madrid

Real Madrid will face Bayern Munich in the semi-finals of the UCL

Going into the draw, Pep's men were favourites to emerge victorious as they did last time around.

Last year, the two teams met in the semi-final of the Champions League and City absolutely annihilated Real Madrid in the second leg, scoring four goals and ultimately winning with a 5-1 aggregate.

The fans saw a similar picture this time with the first leg of the quarter-final ending 3-3. However, Manchester City absolutely dominated the second half of the second leg but couldn't get past Madrid's defense.

Antonio Rudiger, tasked with keeping Erling Haaland at bay, did what once seemed impossible and didn't let the Norwegian slip one past Andriy Lunin in either of the two legs.

Manchester City's most prolific game-maker Kevin De Bruyne may have slotted one home but lost possession 37 times in the second leg, which is a record high in the UCL this season (via ESPN).

As for their game against Chelsea on Saturday, Manchester City have had the upper hand ever since they lost the UCL to the Blues in 2021.

Chelsea are winless in all their matches against City since 2021. They currently sit in the ninth spot in the Premier League table, which reiterates how the last couple of seasons have gone down for them.

However, Chelsea returned to winning ways and how in their PL game against Everton a few days back. They'll be hoping to replicate some of it against the defending champions and will also be hoping to dethrone City of yet another title.

Poll : Will Manchester City lift the FA Cup again? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback