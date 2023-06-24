"It's our project” - Manchester City suffer blow as PSG star's agent confirms Ligue 1 stay

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) defender Achraf Hakimi's agent insists that the Moroccan will remain with the Ligue 1 giants despite interest from Manchester City.

According to Marca, City are keen on signing Hakimi and are prepared to pay a huge fee to lure him to the Etihad. The treble winners' boss Pep Guardiola is looking to replace Joao Cancelo who is available for sale this summer.

However, Hakimi's agent Alejandro Camano has told Diario AS that the 24-year-old is concentrating on the project at the Parc des Princes. He said:

“Paris is 100% on his mind, it's our project. (Luis) Campos (PSG's advisor) ahas all my respect and all my confidence for the future. I think he will turn things around, from there we will see what the future holds for Achraf."

Hakimi impressed for PSG last season, scoring five goals and providing six assists. His side went on to win the Ligue 1 title but it was a frustrating campaign for the Parisians.

The French giants crashed out of the UEFA Champions League in the last 16 after a 3-0 aggregate defeat to Bayern Munich. They also exited the Coupe de France in the Round of 16 following a 2-1 loss to Marseille.

The Moroccan defender has three years left on his contract at the Parc des Princes. However, a move to Manchester City doesn't appear to be in his sights despite the Premier League giants' interest.

PSG could miss out on Manchester City's Bernardo Silva to Saudi giants Al Hilal

The race is on for the Manchester City midfielder.

PSG have set their sights on Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva but they could be beaten to his signature by Saudi Pro League giants Al Hilal.

BBC Sport reports that Al-Za'eem have made Silva a target as they continue to lur European talent to the Middle East. They have just signed his Portuguese teammate Ruben Neves from Wolverhampton Wanderers for €55 million.

However, Manchester City want to keep hold of Silva and are trying to get him to sign a new contract. His current deal expires in two years and he is considering a departure.

The 28-year-old was superb this past season as City went on to win the continental treble. He scored seven goals and provided eight assists in 55 appearances across competitions.

It remains to be seen if Silva will be open to leaving Europe. Barcelona are also challenging PSG for his signature. The Portuguese playmaker has been at the Etihad since 2017 and has been a mainstay in Guardiola's side since.

