“It’s really important that he gets out this summer” – Noel Whelan urges Chelsea star to regain ‘confidence’ and ‘belief’ by joining another Premier League club

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has urged Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi to find a new club this summer. He believes the England international needs to switch clubs to find more playing time to get into the national side.
The 21-year-old was restricted to a bit-part role last season under Thomas Tuchel as he played just 1876 minutes of first-team football.
According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Raheem Sterling is set to join Chelsea from Manchester City this summer. This will put Hudson-Odoi even lower in the pecking order.
Whelan has suggested that Hudson-Odoi has been too relaxed since signing his last contract at Stamford Bridge in 2019. The former Premier League striker has urged the fleet-footed winger to seek a new adventure rather than being a squad player at Chelsea.
He told Football Insider:
“Yeah, I think so. With Raheem Sterling coming in at Chelsea and the other wingers already ahead of him – it looks like he is well down the pecking order. It seems like he has possibly gotten a bit too relaxed after signing that new contract. He’s happy to be at a club like Chelsea, but is he really fighting for his place?"
Whelan has insisted that Hudson-Odoi will need to play regularly if he has to earn a spot in the England side.
The former Middlesbrough forward has claimed that the winger could find his confidence back if he makes a move to Newcastle United this summer. He added:
“To get into the England squad these days, you have to be playing week-in, week-out – and he’s not doing that. It’s really important that he gets out this summer. Whether it’s a season-long loan or a permanent deal, it would probably suit Newcastle. He can find that confidence, belief, and motivation again through more game time if he does make this move.”
Should Callum Hudson-Odoi seek a move away from Chelsea?
Callum Hudson-Odoi has only been a squad player for Chelsea over the years despite being very highly-rated. He has played 126 senior matches for the club, registering 16 goals and 22 assists.
The Blues have a plethora of quality players in his position. Thomas Tuchel has the likes of Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner at his disposal.
As claimed by The Sun, Newcastle United are interested in the 21-year-old after being priced out in a move for Everton's Anthony Gordon.
A move to St. James' Park could be a great opportunity for Hudson-Odoi to finally fulfill his potential.
Newcastle United have ambitious and affluent owners and he could be one of the key players in their project.