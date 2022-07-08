“It’s really important that he gets out this summer” – Noel Whelan urges Chelsea star to regain ‘confidence’ and ‘belief’ by joining another Premier League club

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has urged Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi to find a new club this summer. He believes the England international needs to switch clubs to find more playing time to get into the national side.

The 21-year-old was restricted to a bit-part role last season under Thomas Tuchel as he played just 1876 minutes of first-team football.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Raheem Sterling is set to join Chelsea from Manchester City this summer. This will put Hudson-Odoi even lower in the pecking order.

Whelan has suggested that Hudson-Odoi has been too relaxed since signing his last contract at Stamford Bridge in 2019. The former Premier League striker has urged the fleet-footed winger to seek a new adventure rather than being a squad player at Chelsea.

Adam Rae Voge @adamvoge 1. Callum Hudson-Odoi. Let the banter begin! But if Chelsea find themselves saturated on the wings, I think this could be a lesser version of last summer's Tammy saga. He's been very bright when actually allowed to play, producing lots of chances. Not enough of a scorer, perhaps? 1. Callum Hudson-Odoi. Let the banter begin! But if Chelsea find themselves saturated on the wings, I think this could be a lesser version of last summer's Tammy saga. He's been very bright when actually allowed to play, producing lots of chances. Not enough of a scorer, perhaps? https://t.co/Fm96rMbGzh

He told Football Insider:

“Yeah, I think so. With Raheem Sterling coming in at Chelsea and the other wingers already ahead of him – it looks like he is well down the pecking order. It seems like he has possibly gotten a bit too relaxed after signing that new contract. He’s happy to be at a club like Chelsea, but is he really fighting for his place?"

Whelan has insisted that Hudson-Odoi will need to play regularly if he has to earn a spot in the England side.

The former Middlesbrough forward has claimed that the winger could find his confidence back if he makes a move to Newcastle United this summer. He added:

“To get into the England squad these days, you have to be playing week-in, week-out – and he’s not doing that. It’s really important that he gets out this summer. Whether it’s a season-long loan or a permanent deal, it would probably suit Newcastle. He can find that confidence, belief, and motivation again through more game time if he does make this move.”

Should Callum Hudson-Odoi seek a move away from Chelsea?

Callum Hudson-Odoi has only been a squad player for Chelsea over the years despite being very highly-rated. He has played 126 senior matches for the club, registering 16 goals and 22 assists.

The Blues have a plethora of quality players in his position. Thomas Tuchel has the likes of Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner at his disposal.

Football Daily @footballdaily

Christian Pulisic

Kai Havertz

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Mason Mount

Timo Werner

Hakim Ziyech

Raheem Sterling



How Chelsea’s potential attacking options are looking ahead of the 2022-23 season. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Callum Hudson-OdoiChristian PulisicKai Havertz🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Mason MountTimo WernerHakim ZiyechRaheem SterlingHow Chelsea’s potential attacking options are looking ahead of the 2022-23 season. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Callum Hudson-Odoi🇺🇸 Christian Pulisic🇩🇪 Kai Havertz🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Mason Mount🇩🇪 Timo Werner🇲🇦 Hakim Ziyech🔜 Raheem Sterling How Chelsea’s potential attacking options are looking ahead of the 2022-23 season. 🔥 https://t.co/oj0rsDun9u

As claimed by The Sun, Newcastle United are interested in the 21-year-old after being priced out in a move for Everton's Anthony Gordon.

A move to St. James' Park could be a great opportunity for Hudson-Odoi to finally fulfill his potential.

Newcastle United have ambitious and affluent owners and he could be one of the key players in their project.

