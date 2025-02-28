"It’s the right idea if Liverpool decide to strengthen that position" - John Arne Riise asks Reds to improve squad in one key area

Liverpool legend John Arne Riise has urged the club to strengthen their options at left-back in the summer. However, their reported pursuit of Fulham and USMNT star Antonee Robinson is unlikely to come cheap.

As speculation grows over the club’s summer transfer plans, the former Liverpool defender has highlighted the need for greater competition in the position. Arne Slot's side have relied heavily on Robertson in recent years, with the Scotland international proving to be a crucial part of Liverpool’s success.

However, injuries and age have raised questions about the long-term sustainability of his role as an undisputed starter. While Greek defender Kostas Tsimikas has provided backup, Riise believes the competition is not strong enough to push Robertson to his best level.

Speaking to GOAL in association with BetMGM, Riise stressed the importance of securing a high-quality left-back to ensure sustained excellence at Anfield:

"I think it’s the right idea if Liverpool decide to strengthen that position. Andy Robertson needs tougher competition in that position. I don’t think Tsimikas is giving that kind of pressure."

He added:

"If Liverpool decide to invest in a younger one and a good one, I think that might make Robertson realise that he has to step up. He knows that he has to perform at the top level we have seen for the last three, four, five years."

Robinson, who has been a standout performer for Fulham, has long been linked with a move to Merseyside. The 27-year-old has impressed at both ends of the pitch, offering defensive stability while also contributing significantly to the attack. His 10 assists this season, after recording six in the previous campaign, underline his growing influence at Craven Cottage.

Getting Antonee Robinson's signature will be an uphill task for Liverpool

While the Reds' interest in Robinson appears genuine, Fulham are unlikely to part with their prized left-back easily. The American defender has a long-term contract until 2028, meaning the Cottagers hold the upper hand in negotiations.

Riise acknowledged that any move for Robinson would come with a hefty price tag but emphasized the importance of thinking long-term:

"He’s not going to be cheap. Being Liverpool, when looking for players, all of the other clubs know the value of the player they have. The money in football at the moment is ridiculous."

"If it is Robinson, they know that is an investment for the next four, five, six, seven years. They need to start looking. Robertson is not getting any younger either. I think it’s time to get one in and make that left-back position more competitive."

With the summer transfer window approaching, the Reds' recruitment strategy will be under the spotlight. Strengthening the defensive unit is expected to be a priority. While Robinson fits the profile of what the club might be looking for, securing his signature could prove challenging and costly.

As the Reds aim to refresh and reinforce their squad, the battle for the left-back position could be one of the key areas to watch in the coming months.

