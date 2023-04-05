“It’s a risk” - Danny Murphy warns Chelsea against appointing one manager from list of candidates

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy has cautioned Chelsea against appointing former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann as their new manager. The Blues are hunting for a new manager after sacking Graham Potter for a streak of disappointing performances this season in the Premier League.

While Nagelsmann is considered the leading candidate for the vacant position at Stamford Bridge, Murphy believes it would be too risky due to the German coach's lack of experience at the highest level.

The 46-year-old said via talkSPORT:

"All he's done really are a third-place finish and got through to the Champions League semi-final with RB Leipzig - which is a success for a smaller club, punching above your weight, but still didn't win anything - and won the Bundesliga title with Munich, which you and I would do too. Highly thought of, but it's a risk."

Murphy also pointed to reports of a fallout between Nagelsmann and key players and the board at Bayern Munich, which led to his sacking. He warned against appointing Nagelsmann due to his lack of experience managing big egos at a club with over 30 first-team players.

The club is reportedly speaking to other candidates before making a decision. The new manager will have big shoes to fill following the success of Thomas Tuchel, who guided the Blues to a Champions League triumph in 2021. Potter took over from Tuchel earlier this season after a change in the club's ownership.

The Blues have also been linked with other high-profile managers, including their former manager and AS Roma's current boss, Jose Mourinho.

The new manager will inherit a talented squad but will face the challenge of keeping the star-studded side motivated and delivering results consistently.

Whoever is appointed will also need to navigate the expectations of Chelsea's new owner, Todd Boehly. While a caretaker manager is currently at the helm of the Blues, fans want the board to look for a long-term solution.

Former Spain manager Luis Enrique makes strong case for Chelsea manager role with detailed presentation, according to reports

Former Spanish national team coach Luis Enrique is reportedly making a strong case for his candidacy to be Chelsea's new manager after the sacking of Graham Potter.

According to LDN Football, Enrique has gone the extra mile to impress the Blues' board by preparing a detailed presentation outlining his vision for the club, including plans for each player in the squad.

The Blues are still weighing their options and are yet to make a decision, but Enrique's thoroughness and attention to detail could give him the edge over other candidates. Chelsea are expected to announce their new manager in the coming weeks.

