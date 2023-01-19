"It’s a risk" - Newcastle United attacker fires warning to Mykhaylo Mudryk over Chelsea deal

Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson has fired a warning to Chelsea's new boy Mykhaylo Mudryk following his mega-transfer to Stamford Bridge this month. The winger parted ways with Shakhtar Donetsk after the Blues agreed to splash a whopping €100 million to lure him to the Premier League.

The Ukrainian has already been presented as a new signing at Stamford Bridge. He has penned an eight-and-a-half-year deal with Chelsea that will keep him at the club until the summer of 2031.

B/R Football @brfootball OFFICIAL: Mykhailo Mudryk is a Chelsea player OFFICIAL: Mykhailo Mudryk is a Chelsea player ⚡ https://t.co/8kpUp8A4Y9

Callum Wilson, however, has explained why committing to such a long-term deal is a risk for the Ukrainian. The Newcastle United forward said on the Footballer’s Football Podcast:

"It’s a tricky one because he’s obviously had to take so much into consideration. As a player at that age, you’re coming into a key time of your career where you want to keep developing. So if he sees himself developing at Chelsea more than Arsenal or sees himself developing at that one club for eight and half years, it’s a long time."

"Throughout that time he’s going to be getting a testimonial at the end of it! It’s like you’re ultimately committing and dedicating your career to that club, so I feel it’s a tricky one really."

Wilson went on to opine that it would have made more sense to go in stages rather than committing to a very long contract. The Englishman also warned of the uncertainties Mykhaylo Mudryk could face at Chelsea, given their struggles this season.

He continued:

"I would like to go in smaller stages to see how you go and managers could change, they’re not having the best of seasons at the moment. So you just don’t know but it’s a risk he’s taken. I’ve not really seen much of him but I’m sure for the money that they’ve paid he must be a great player."

GOAL @goal Mykhaylo Mudryk has that special something Mykhaylo Mudryk has that special something ✨ https://t.co/olzmWuBYXL

Prior to his switch to the Premier League, Mudryk made 18 appearances for Shakhtar Donetsk this term, recording 10 goals and eight assists.

Mykhaylo Mudryk reacts to Chelsea move

Mykhaylo Mudryk has been presented to fans at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking after his move to the west London outfit was confirmed, Mudryk told the club's official website:

"I’m so happy to sign for Chelsea. This is a huge club, in a fantastic league and it is a very attractive project for me at this stage of my career. I’m excited to meet my new teammates and I’m looking forward to working and learning under Graham Potter and his staff."

Mykhaylo Mudryk is yet to represent Chelsea since moving to London. The attacker could make his debut for the Blues when they take on Liverpool in the Premier League on Saturday (21 January).

