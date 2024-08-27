"It's a silly comparison" - Simon Jordan slams Rio Ferdinand's criticism of Manchester United for selling 'alright' 27-year-old star

Simon Jordan is bemused by Rio Ferdinand's tirade over Scott McTominay's Manchester United departure. The Red Devils former defender was upset to see the Scottish midfielder depart Old Trafford.

McTominay is closing in on a £25.4 million move to Serie A giants Napoli, per BBC Sport. He'll end a 22-year association with his boyhood club, having risen through the youth ranks before debuting at senior level in 2017. He's made 255 appearances, posting 29 goals and eight assists.

Ferdinand ripped into Manchester United's decision to offload McTominay, highlighting that he knows the club's DNA. He argued that replacing someone as useful as the Scot with a £40 million signing is unnecessary.

Jordan questioned Ferdinand's stance over McTominay's sale by asking what United's DNA currently is. He laughed off the iconic former defender's claim by stressing that the current Red Devils side can't be compared to that of his time. He told talkSPORT:

"It's a silly comparison, comparing the Manchester United squad that Ferdinand played in that had the ability to win things, had the culture and the squad, and comparing it to a team that hasn't won the Premier League for a decade is a false comparison."

The former Crystal Palace chairman added:

"Scott McTominay is alright. I mean what's the DNA of Manchester United right now because it damn sure isn't winning is it? Right now? The DNA of United used to be the poster boys of the Premier League, the best football club, in my view, in the world."

McTominay is the latest homegrown talent to leave a top Premier League club this summer. Conor Gallagher left boyhood club Chelsea for Atletico Madrid in a £36 million deal.

"Is this the latest narrative now that anyone that comes out of an academy has got to stay there forever? At what point can you sell an academy player? Never?"

Manchester United are set to replace McTominay with the signing of Manuel Ugarte from Paris Saint-Germain. The Uruguayan is set to join the Reds initially for £42.2 million, which could rise to £50.7 million if add-ons are achieved.

McTominay's exit may surprise some, given that Erik ten Hag thinks highly of him. When speaking earlier this summer, the United coach suggested he wanted to keep the Scotland international.

Did Manchester United co-owners INEOS go against Erik ten Hag's wishes by selling Scott McTominay?

Erik ten Hag is a massive fan of Scott McTominay (Image - Getty)

Ten Hag's stance throughout the summer appeared that he wanted McTominay to stay at Old Trafford. He said during pre-season when speculation rose over the Scot's future:

"If you score 10 goals in a season and perform very well for Scotland there will be interest. We want to actually keep him because he's a very important player for us. We've seen what he can contribute last season."

However, Manchester United pressed on in their search for a new ball-winning midfielder. Ugarte, 23, sat at the top of their wishlist throughout the summer, and they agreed personal terms in July.

Ugarte is more defensive-minded than McTominay. He made the most tackles in the Primeira Liga in the 2022/23 season (98) and in Ligue 1 with PSG last season (121).

Ten Hag relied on McTominay to come to the fore several times last season. He hit last-gasp winners in victories over Chelsea (2-1) and Aston Villa (2-1), but the Dutch coach will now be without his super sub.

