"It’s special for sure" - Premier League defender comments on Real Madrid amid interest from Carlo Ancelotti's side 

Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen has opened up on the rumored interest from Real Madrid. The 19-year-old has been in top form for the Cherries this season and has attracted attention from multiple clubs across the continent.

Huijsen has registered 27 appearances across competitions, including 22 starts. Chelsea and Bayern Munich are already eyeing him with interest, while Los Blancos are in the race as well.

The LaLiga giants have suffered due to injuries at the back in recent seasons. David Alaba only returned to action earlier this month after a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to an ACL injury.

Eder Militao, meanwhile, ruptured his ACL for the second time in 18 months in November last year and remains out of action. Recent reports have suggested that Real Madrid have Huijsen on their radar to address the situation.

Speaking on the matter while on International duty, as cited by TBR Football, the teenager said he is honored by interest from Los Blancos.

“It’s an honor when you hear about Real Madrid interest, I’m proud to have such a big club interested in me. It’s special for sure,” said Huijsen.

The teenage defender reportedly has a €50m release clause, that will become active this summer. Interestingly, Huijsen apparently turned down a move to Real Madrid when he was in Malaga Academy in favor of joining Juventus.

What has Dean Huijsen said about rejecting Real Madrid earlier in his career?

Dean Huijsen

Dean Huijsen recently opened up on turning down Real Madrid's advances during his formative years. The player was an emerging talent at Malaga when he moved to Juventus in 2021.

Speaking on the matter to The Guardian, the Spaniard insisted that it was the right decision at that point in his career.

“Obviously [Real] Madrid is a great club, it is close to home, but at the time it was the best decision for me to make. I feel like it’s worked well,” said Huijsen.

He continued:

“Italy is renowned for producing defenders and being the school of defending. I saw that in my time there and that’s what I wanted to do, to develop myself overall as a defender."

He concluded:

“They really do work on the defence there and I learned a lot from the managers, assistants and from watching videos. I’m really glad I made that decision.”

Bournemouth reportedly paid £12.8m for the teenage defender last summer.

