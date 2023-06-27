"It's time to turn a new page and win" - Mateo Kovacic speaks out after joining Manchester City from PL rivals Chelsea

Mateo Kovacic has joined Manchester City from Chelsea on a permanent deal that will see the midfielder at the club till 2027.

Speaking in his first interview for the Cityzens, Kovacic acknowledged his years at Chelsea but believes it's time to turn the page and win big with Manchester City. He said (via Fabrizio Romano):

"I enjoyed nice years but now it’s time to turn a new page and win. Man City is the perfect club where you can win a lot and I'll do my best to try to win every year. Collect trophies is the most important thing."

The 29-year-old believes Manchester City to be the best club in the world and is delighted to be at the Etihad.

"This is a brilliant move for me. Anyone who has watched this team under Pep knows how good they are – for me, they are the best in the world. To be joining this squad really is a dream for any footballer," he added.

The Cityzens will reportedly pay £30 million for the Croat, including a fixed fee of £25 million and £5 million in add-ons.

Kovacic acknowledged that there are no guaranteed places in a Pep Guardiola team and that he will have to earn his spot in the starting XI. Speaking about his new colleagues, he said:

"I played against Rodrigo - an amazing player - De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva. It’s a pleasure to be here and to have the opportunity to play with them, so I can’t wait to try to do my best with them on the pitch."

Kovacic spent five years with Chelsea, having initially joined the club on loan from Real Madrid in 2018. His move was made permanent the following year and he played 221 games for the club, contributing six goals and 15 assists.

West Ham United turn down Manchester City's opening bid for Declan Rice

England v North Macedonia: Group C - UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifying Round

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Hammers have turned down Manchester City's opening £90 million offer in pursuit of English midfielder Declan Rice.

Arsenal are expected to return with a higher offer after having their first two bids rejected. The Gunners had their latest £90 million bid turned down, which included a fixed fee of £75 million compared to the Cityzen's £80 million.

West Ham are, however, standing their ground and demanding £100 million for their captain.

Rice was instrumental in the Hammers' Europa Conference League success last season as they edged past Fiorentina 2-1 in the final. The 24-year-old has made 245 appearances for his club's senior team, scoring 15 goals and providing 13 assists across all competitions.

