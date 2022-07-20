"It's not true" - Pep Guardiola rubbishes claims that Manchester City could sign PSG superstar Neymar

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has dismissed talk that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar could join the Cityzens this summer.

Neymar joined PSG from Barcelona for a world-record fee of €222 million in the summer of 2017. He has since scored 100 goals and provided 60 assists from 144 appearances across all competitions for the French giants.

The 30-year-old has also helped the Parisians win 10 trophies, including four Ligue 1 titles. However, there are doubts about his future at the Parc des Princes ahead of the 2022-23 season.

There have been suggestions that PSG are prepared to listen to offers for Neymar. Meanwhile, it has been claimed in France that the Ligue 1 champions have offered the forward to Manchester City as part of a swap deal for Bernardo Silva.

Guardiola, though, has labeled those rumors about the Brazilian joining Manchester City as 'false'. The Spaniard, who is an admirer of the PSG superstar, went on to express his frustration with the media's tendency to falsely link players with the Cityzens. He was quoted as saying by Sky Sports:

"I'm so sorry for Le Parisien but it's not true. I'm sorry for them because the information they were leaked was false."

"Neymar is an incredible player and, with the information I have, an incredibly nice guy. So leave him calm, let him express the huge talent he has in Paris alongside [Lionel] Messi and all the big stars they have."

"But I would say Manchester City every season bought 150 players. It looks like we are interested in all players around the world. You know that is not true."

Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣 "It is not true, I'm sorry for them the information was false."



Pep Guardiola denies that Manchester City were offered the chance to sign Neymar 🗣 "It is not true, I'm sorry for them the information was false."Pep Guardiola denies that Manchester City were offered the chance to sign Neymar https://t.co/6mCm1N7tAW

The PSG superstar may not be a player of interest to Manchester City this summer. However, they could sign a new attacker should Barcelona target Bernanrco Silva depart.

Neymar starts for PSG against Kawasaki Frontale

The Parisians are currently in Japan, preparing for the 2022-23 season. They are getting ready for their first season under Christophe Galtier, who led the side to a 2-0 win against US Quevilly-Rouen Metropole in a friendly last week.

Galtier and Co are currently in action against Japanese outfit Kawasaki Frontale. Neymar is among the players that have started the match and is leading the attack alongside Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe.

It remains to be seen if the Brazil international will be at the Parc des Princes at the end of the transfer window.

Paul Merson predicts the top 4 of the Premier League next season! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far