“It’s not working for them at the moment” - Berbatov delivers his prediction ahead of Chelsea vs Sheffield United

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov has predicted Chelsea to defeat Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge on Saturday (December 16).

The Blues come into this fixture in worrying form, having suffered consecutive defeats to Manchester United (2-1, December 6) and Everton (2-0, December 10). Sheffield United are rock bottom of the Premier League, but managed to sneak a 1-0 win against Brentford in their last match (December 9).

Speaking ahead of this encounter, Berbatov told Metro:

"Imagine if Chelsea lose here? With all due respect to Sheffield United, they are in trouble. They are 12th in the table, what the f***? It’s a game that they need to win.

"Against Sheffield United at home, if Chelsea don’t win, then it can say everything we need to say about their season."

The Blues are currently placed 12th in the league standings, having racked up just 19 points after 16 matches, comprising five wins and seven losses. Despite concerning performances, the ex-Premier League striker added:

"They have the players to win of course but it’s not working for them at the moment. They need to find a way to win against Sheffield United no matter what. I’ll go with Chelsea."

The Blades have won just two league matches this season and have put together eight points. Mauricio Pochettino's side will look to gather momentum before facing Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup quarter-final on Tuesday (December 19).

Ex-Chelsea striker linked with Premier League return

Timo Werner (via Getty Images)

Former Chelsea attacker Timo Werner has, meanwhile, been linked with a move to the Blues' London rivals West Ham United. According to Football Transfers, Hammers boss David Moyes is looking for striking reinforcement, and the Germany international could be considered (via Goal).

Werner endured a horrific spell in English football following his reported £45 million move to Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2020. He made 56 Premier League appearances for the west Londoners, bagging just 10 goals.

After his poor performances at Stamford Bridge, Werner signed with former club RB Leipzig for £25.3 million in the summer of 2022. However, things have not gone to plan for the 27-year-old, who has netted 11 times in the Bundesliga following his return.

The aforementioned report claims that Werner's current employers would be willing to let him go if the right offer arrives. Apart from West Ham, Manchester United, Crystal Palace and Fulham are all said to be interested in the forward's services.